Psycho Las Vegas music festival Day 2 — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 21, 2021 - 11:28 pm
 
Kerry McCoy of Deafheaven performs during Psycho Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Deafheaven performs during Psycho Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Mr. Lif of Thievery Corporation performs during Psycho Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Wayne Coyne of The Flaming Lips performs during Psycho Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
George Clarke of Deafheaven performs during Psycho Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Rob Myers of Thievery Corporation plays a sitar during Psycho Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
George Clarke of Deafheaven gets up close with the crowd during Psycho Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Frank Orrall of Thievery Corporation performs during Psycho Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Wayne Coyne of The Flaming Lips performs during Psycho Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Wayne Coyne of The Flaming Lips performs during Psycho Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Wayne Coyne of The Flaming Lips performs during Psycho Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Racquel Jones of Thievery Corporation performs during Psycho Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Shiv Mehra of Deafheaven performs during Psycho Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
People cheer as Deafheaven performs during Psycho Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Thievery Corporation performs during Psycho Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Natalia Clavier of Thievery Corporation performs during Psycho Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
People cheer as Thievery Corporation performs during Psycho Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Wayne Coyne of The Flaming Lips performs during Psycho Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Members of The Flaming Lips perform during Psycho Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Wayne Coyne of The Flaming Lips performs during Psycho Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
George Clarke of Deafheaven performs during Psycho Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
George Clarke of Deafheaven performs during Psycho Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Kerry McCoy of Deafheaven performs during Psycho Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Wayne Coyne of The Flaming Lips performs during Psycho Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Check out the scene from Day Two of the Psycho Las Vegas music festival at Mandalay Bay. Downtempo electronic duo Thievery Corporation soothed sore ears with their jazz-informed repertoire at the Michelob Light Arena. The Flaming Lips enlivened the same venue with their cosmic alt-rock; death metallers Cannibal Corpse kicked sand in the face of subtlety at Mandalay Bay Beach and much, much more.

Psycho Las Vegas has returned to Sin City after taking 2020 off due to COVID-19. It’s the first big fest to get back in action since the pandemic, kicking off a loaded local festival season from September to November.

Read about 10 of the many performances fans don’t want to miss this weekend.

