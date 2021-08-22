Psycho Las Vegas music festival Day 2 — PHOTOS

Check out the scene from Day Two of the Psycho Las Vegas music festival at Mandalay Bay.

Kerry McCoy of Deafheaven performs during Psycho Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Deafheaven performs during Psycho Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Mr. Lif of Thievery Corporation performs during Psycho Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Wayne Coyne of The Flaming Lips performs during Psycho Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

George Clarke of Deafheaven performs during Psycho Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Rob Myers of Thievery Corporation plays a sitar during Psycho Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

George Clarke of Deafheaven gets up close with the crowd during Psycho Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Frank Orrall of Thievery Corporation performs during Psycho Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Wayne Coyne of The Flaming Lips performs during Psycho Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Wayne Coyne of The Flaming Lips performs during Psycho Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Wayne Coyne of The Flaming Lips performs during Psycho Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Racquel Jones of Thievery Corporation performs during Psycho Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Shiv Mehra of Deafheaven performs during Psycho Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

People cheer as Deafheaven performs during Psycho Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Thievery Corporation performs during Psycho Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Natalia Clavier of Thievery Corporation performs during Psycho Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

People cheer as Thievery Corporation performs during Psycho Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Wayne Coyne of The Flaming Lips performs during Psycho Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Members of The Flaming Lips perform during Psycho Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Wayne Coyne of The Flaming Lips performs during Psycho Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

George Clarke of Deafheaven performs during Psycho Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

George Clarke of Deafheaven performs during Psycho Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Kerry McCoy of Deafheaven performs during Psycho Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Wayne Coyne of The Flaming Lips performs during Psycho Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Check out the scene from Day Two of the Psycho Las Vegas music festival at Mandalay Bay. Downtempo electronic duo Thievery Corporation soothed sore ears with their jazz-informed repertoire at the Michelob Light Arena. The Flaming Lips enlivened the same venue with their cosmic alt-rock; death metallers Cannibal Corpse kicked sand in the face of subtlety at Mandalay Bay Beach and much, much more.

Psycho Las Vegas has returned to Sin City after taking 2020 off due to COVID-19. It’s the first big fest to get back in action since the pandemic, kicking off a loaded local festival season from September to November.

