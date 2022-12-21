59°F
Music

Punk Rock Museum announces new opening date, guided tours

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 21, 2022 - 1:01 pm
 
(Photos by Tom Casey/Box 24 Studio, Alison Braun, Britta, Lisa Johnson)

Ready to take a stroll with Roger Miret from hardcore pioneers Agnostic Front as he tells you about living in a van in the Lower East Side in the early ’80s?

Well, you’ll have to wait a bit longer.

The new Punk Rock Museum has bumped back its opening date from January 13 to March 10.

Once it opens, guests will be able to take guided tours with notable punk and hardcore musicians — including the aforementioned Miret.

Some of the confirmed guides thus far: Louiche Mayorga from Suicidal Tendencies, Noodles from The Offspring, Stacey Dee from Bad Cop/Bad Cop, Don Bolles from The Germs/45 Graves, Angelo Moore from Fishbone, Greg Hetson from Circle Jerks/Punk Rock Karaoke, Warren Fitzgerald from The Vandals, Pete Koller from Sick Of It All, Smelly from NOFX, Joe Escalante from The Vandals, Linh Le from Bad Cop/Bad Cop and Zach Blair from Rise Against.

Guided tours will be offered multiple times a day and will be limited to 20 people per tour.

Located at 1422 Western Ave., between the Las Vegas Strip and downtown, the museum will encompass 12,000 square feet and feature a bar overseen by Double Down Saloon owner P Moss, a tattoo parlor, a wedding chapel, a jam room and more.

General admission tickets to the museum will be available early in the new year. Guided tours will start on April 1, with tickets available soon at thepunkrockmuseum.com.

Contact Jason Bracelin at jbracelin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0476. Follow @jbracelin76 on Instagram

Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
RJ

The Las Vegas Bowl, a Social Distortion concert and Pinkbox’s 10th anniversary celebration top this week’s list of things to do in Las Vegas.

