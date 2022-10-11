Punk Rock Museum coming to Las Vegas

The all-things-punk attraction is set to open its doors in January and will include a bar and a wedding chapel.

Eric Melvin of NOFX performs on the Outdoor Stage at the corner of East Stewart Avenue and North Las Vegas Boulevard during Punk Rock Bowling weekend on Saturday, May 26, 2012. Melvin is among the musicians who will lead daily tours at The Punk Rock Museum, according to the museum's website. (Review-Journal file)

Have you long pined to have a wedding ceremony presided over by T.S.O.L. singer Jack Grisham?

Maybe get a tattoo from Pennywise guitarist Fletcher Dragge or try your hand at a Sick of it All tune on a guitar and amp actually played by the New York hardcore favorites?

Come Jan. 13, you’ll be able to do all of the above right here in Las Vegas with the opening of The Punk Rock Museum.

As first reported on Spin.com, the new all-things-punk attraction will occupy 12,000 square feet of gallery space at 1422 Western Ave. near the Little Darlings strip club.

Featuring a bar, a tattoo parlor, a wedding chapel, a jam room and more, the museum’s collection includes Debbie Harry’s Vultures shirt, Devo’s energy dome helmets, the chainsaw Sum 41 once brandished on tour in support of “Does This Look Infected?” and much more.

The museum was initially conceived by NOFX frontman Mike “Fat Mike” Burkett. Investors include skateboarding legend Tony Hawk, Foo Fighters and former The Germs guitarist Pat Smear, Bad Religion guitarist and Epitaph Records founder Brett Gurewitz and Vans Warped Tour founder Kevin Lyman.

According to the museum’s website, the emphasis will be on inclusivity.

“This isn’t just for punk bands that have made a big impact or sold a lot of records,” a post explains. “This is for every punk band that has ever been on a flyer, played in a basement, or recorded a demo tape. This is an all-inclusive museum dedicated to Punk Rock for punks and looky-loos alike!”

The site also says that there will be daily tours by such scene notables as Casey Royer (DI), Roger Miret (Agnostic Front), Eric Melvin (NOFX), Stacey Dee (Bad Cop/Bad Cop), Angelo Moore (Fishbone) and others.

Of course, Burkett infamously earned the ire of a number of locals during NOFX’s performance at Punk Rock Bowling 2018, when he made a joke from the stage about victims of the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting.

NOFX was scheduled to return to the fest in 2021, but canceled their performance citing ongoing fallout from Burkett’s comments.

Pre-sale tickets to the museum are now available at thepunkrockmuseum.com.

Contact Jason Bracelin at jbracelin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0476. Follow @jbracelin76 on Instagram.