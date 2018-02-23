Pyscho Vegas heavy music festival announces 2018 lineup

Psycho Vegas is flying high once again, as the three-day heavy music festival has announced its 2018 lineup, topped by Swedish hard rockers the Hellacopters.
One of the best rock bands of the ’90s and ’00s, the Hellacopters broke up in 2007, reuniting for their 20th anniversary in 2016. Their appearance at Psycho Vegas will mark a rare stateside appearance for the band, and one of only two U.S. performances in 2018.
Also on the stacked lineup for Psycho Vegas, which takes place on three stages at the Hard Rock Hotel on Aug. 17-19: Symphonic Norwegian black metallers Dimmu Borgir, drone kings Sunn o))), industrial extremists Godflesh, the horn-fired Rocket From the Crypt, Italian soundtrack greats Goblin, ’70 rockers Coven and dozens more. (There’s also a pre-party at the Hard Rock pool on Aug. 15 featuring Wolves in the Throne Room, Elder, Young and in the Way and more).
Now in its third year, Psycho Vegas has quickly established itself as the country’s best heavy music fest.
Three-day passes are $249 and available at vivapsycho.com.
The full lineup:
Dimmu Borgir **
Hellacopters
Sunn O))) **
Godflesh **
Witchcraft
Enslaved
American Nightmare
High on Fire
Rocket From the Crypt
Red Fang
Zakk Sabbath
Church of Misery
Tinariwen
Goblin
CKY
Venom Inc
Eyehategod
Voivod
Boris
Coven
Integrity
Pallbearer
With the Dead *
Monolord
Lucifer *
Acid Witch
S U R V I V E
Dopethrone
Big Business
Unearthly Trance
Mutoid Man
Today Is the Day
Helms Alee
Spirit Adrift
Batushka
Primitive Man
DVNE
All Pigs Must Die
Eight Bells
Wormwitch
Indian
Necrot
Homewrecker
Brain Tentacles
Cloak
Black Mare
Magic Sword
Uada
Temple of Void
Dreadnought
Wolvhammer
Aseethe
Disastroid
Forming the Void
Venomous Maximus
Ghastly Sound
Howling Giant
King Buffalo
Night Horse
The Munsens
Glaare
*-Exclusive US performance
**-Exclusive West Coast performance