Pyscho Vegas heavy music festival announces 2018 lineup

The Hellacopters, Dimmu Borgir, Godflesh and dozens more top this year’s bill for the three-day gathering at the Hard Rock Hotel.

Psycho Vegas is flying high once again, as the three-day heavy music festival has announced its 2018 lineup, topped by Swedish hard rockers the Hellacopters.

One of the best rock bands of the ’90s and ’00s, the Hellacopters broke up in 2007, reuniting for their 20th anniversary in 2016. Their appearance at Psycho Vegas will mark a rare stateside appearance for the band, and one of only two U.S. performances in 2018.

Also on the stacked lineup for Psycho Vegas, which takes place on three stages at the Hard Rock Hotel on Aug. 17-19: Symphonic Norwegian black metallers Dimmu Borgir, drone kings Sunn o))), industrial extremists Godflesh, the horn-fired Rocket From the Crypt, Italian soundtrack greats Goblin, ’70 rockers Coven and dozens more. (There’s also a pre-party at the Hard Rock pool on Aug. 15 featuring Wolves in the Throne Room, Elder, Young and in the Way and more).

Now in its third year, Psycho Vegas has quickly established itself as the country’s best heavy music fest.

Three-day passes are $249 and available at vivapsycho.com.

The full lineup:

Dimmu Borgir **

Hellacopters

Sunn O))) **

Godflesh **

Witchcraft

Enslaved

American Nightmare

High on Fire

Rocket From the Crypt

Red Fang

Zakk Sabbath

Church of Misery

Tinariwen

Goblin

CKY

Venom Inc

Eyehategod

Voivod

Boris

Coven

Integrity

Pallbearer

With the Dead *

Monolord

Lucifer *

Acid Witch

S U R V I V E

Dopethrone

Big Business

Unearthly Trance

Mutoid Man

Today Is the Day

Helms Alee

Spirit Adrift

Batushka

Primitive Man

DVNE

All Pigs Must Die

Eight Bells

Wormwitch

Indian

Necrot

Homewrecker

Brain Tentacles

Cloak

Black Mare

Magic Sword

Uada

Temple of Void

Dreadnought

Wolvhammer

Aseethe

Disastroid

Forming the Void

Venomous Maximus

Ghastly Sound

Howling Giant

King Buffalo

Night Horse

The Munsens

Glaare

*-Exclusive US performance

**-Exclusive West Coast performance