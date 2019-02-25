R. Kelly attorney enters not guilty plea for R&B singer

In this courtroom sketch, R&B singer R. Kelly, left, attorney Steve Greenberg and prosecutor Jennifer Gonzalez appears before Cook County Judge John Fitzgerald Lyke Jr. at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 in Chicago. The judge has set Kelly’s bond at $1 million. (Tom Gianni/AP)

R. Kelly, the R&B star who has been trailed for decades by allegations that he violated underage girls and women and held some as virtual slaves, has been charged with aggravated sexual abuse involving four victims, including at least three between the ages of 13 and 17. (Chicago Police Dept. via AP)

Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx speaks to reporters at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse after R. Kelly was ordered held on a $1 million bond, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 in Chicago. Cook County Judge John Fitzgerald Lyke Jr. has set Kelly’s bond at $1 million saying that the amount equals $250,000 for each of the four people he’s charged with sexually abusing. (Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

R&B star R. Kelly’s attorney entered a not guilty plea on his client’s behalf to multiple charges of criminal sexual abuse.

Kelly appeared in a Chicago courtroom Monday for his arraignment with defense attorney Steve Greenberg.

Kelly is charged with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse involving four females, including three who were underage when prosecutors allege that the abuse occurred. Kelly, who was acquitted of child pornography charges in 2008, has denied wrongdoing and his attorney says he’s confident the singer will be vindicated.

The Grammy-winning singer spent the weekend in jail and showed up for Monday’s hearing in an orange jail jumpsuit. Greenberg said Kelly’s confidants are making arrangements to pay his $100,000 bail, but that coordinating the payment is complicated. He said Kelly could be released Monday or Tuesday.

Attorney Michael Avenatti said his legal team has obtained a second video that he alleges showed Kelly sexually assaulting a minor.

Avenatti says he represents two Kelly victims and previously gave prosecutors video evidence of the singer having sex with an underage girl.

Avenatti tweeted Monday morning that his team now has a second video “showing R. Kelly engaged in sexual assault of a minor,” and that he plans to give the video to prosecutors Monday.

Kelly’s next court date has been scheduled for March 22.