Music

Rancid, Bad Religion, Dropkick Murphys headline Punk Rock Bowling

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 21, 2022 - 10:46 am
 
Donita Sparks of L7 performs during the first day of the Punk Rock Bowling music festival in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, May 26, 2018.
Donita Sparks of L7 performs during the first day of the Punk Rock Bowling music festival in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, May 26, 2018. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
People listen to Streetlight Manifesto perform during the Punk Rock Bowling music festival at t ...
People listen to Streetlight Manifesto perform during the Punk Rock Bowling music festival at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
People attend the Punk Rock Bowling music festival at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Las Vegas.
People attend the Punk Rock Bowling music festival at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Turn up the “Radio, Radio, Radio.” Rancid is back as a Punk Rock Bowling headliner.

The Bay Area crew returns to the three-day punk marathon/endurance test for the third time, joining Bad Religion and Dropkick Murphys atop the stacked lineup, which takes place downtown on May 26-29.

Also on the bill are a slew of British punk greats (The Damned, Exploited, G.B.H., Cockney Rejects), female-fronted rockers (The Interrupters, L7, Svetlanas), hardcore favorites (Suicidal Tendencies, Agnostic Front), funk and ska lifers (Fishbone, The Slackers, Hepcat), tongue-in-cheek cover act Me First and the Gimme Gimmes, Vegas’ own Desert Island Boys and dozens more.

Now in its 23rd year, the fest moves from the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, where it’s been held since 2017, to stages on 6th and Stewart Streets.

Three-day passes are $190 and are on sale now at punkrockbowling.com.

Contact Jason Bracelin at jbracelin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0476. Follow @jbracelin76 on Instagram

