Music

R&B changeling Janelle Monae dazzles in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 27, 2018 - 3:13 pm
 

She cataloged former hurts with current relish, practically licking the juice of past grievances from her fingertips.

“Remember when they told you I was too black for ya?”

“Remember when they used to say I look too mannish?”

“Remember when you called me weird?”

“Do you remember?”

Janelle Monae does.

Those four questions, spread across three songs, formed a thematic motif of the R&B changeling’s remarkable performance Tuesday at The Pearl at the Palms.

“Remember when you laughed when I cut my perm off / And you rated me a 6?” Monae sang-rapped over a trap beat on the gospel-pop “I Like That,” traveling all the way back to grade school. “I was like, ‘Damn’ / But even back then with the tears in my eyes / I always knew I was (special).”

Bear-hugging these perceived idiosyncrasies and inadequacies has become Monae’s stock in trade.

“This song is for all the people who embrace what makes them unique,” she said by way of introducing the aforementioned number.

Then, she engaged in a bit of crowd work, pointing out the attire and hair styles of various audience members that made each stand out: a man’s dreadlocks, a woman’s pink shirt, an individual’s skin tone.

“Your braids, girl, I like it,” Monae purred.

If Monae’s become an advocate of self-acceptance, the 32-year-old Kansas City native has done so the hard way.

“I was made to believe there’s something wrong with me,” she confessed during “Cold War,” a cathartic, rock and roll fist-pumper from her 2010 debut, “The Arch Android,” delivering the tune in what looked like a chic reimagining of a drum major’s uniform, complete with large, square shoulders sprouting bright red tassels.

Monae’s distinct, flamboyant fashion sense mirrors her art: She’s an amalgamation of the feminine and the masculine, blurring gender boundaries, favoring an open sexuality.

At various points in song, Monae compared herself to a young Harriet Tubman, a modern-day Joan of Arc, “the random minor note you hear in major songs” and a killer Terminator cyborg.

Speaking of the latter, on her first two albums, Monae gave voice to a running storyline inspired by Fritz Lang’s sci-fi classic “Metropolis” where she portrayed an android, Cindi Mayweather, combating oppressors of love and free expression.

But on her fantastic new record, “Dirty Computer,” one of the year’s best, Monae gets more personal — and political — confronting gender inequality, racism and homophobia over a radiant funk-rock-hip-hop backdrop that’s by turns robotic and raw, warm-sounding and ceaselessly cool.

“Hundred men telling me cover up my areolas / While they blocking equal pay, sippin’ on they Coca Colas,” Monae sang during “Screwed,” a “Computer” highlight that conflates sex with power as a commentary on the abuse of the latter. “Jane Bond, never Jane Doe / And I Django, never Sambo,” she added during a hard-swinging “Django Jane.”

It was all delivered with consistent visual flair, with Monae rapping while seated in a large red-and-gold throne during “Q.U.E.E.N.,” busting moves in poofy pants designed to look like a woman’s nether regions on “Pynk,” working it so hard during the tongue-clicking funk of the Prince-indebted “Make Me Feel” that one of her hair extensions fell to the stage.

Monae’s performance culminated with “Americans,” a plea for togetherness that closes “Dirty Computer.”

“Just love me, baby, love me for who I am,” Monae sang during the song’s final verse, addressing the crowd, and herself, in the same breath.

Contact Jason Bracelin at jbracelin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0476. Follow @JasonBracelin on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Entertainment
Pixar Pier At Disneyland Is Open With New Food And A New Roller Coaster
Pixar Pier At Disneyland Is Open With New Food And A New Roller Coaster (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Here's What It's Like To Ride The New Incredicoaster At Disneyland
Here's What It's Like To Ride The New Incredicoaster At Disneyland (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
"Pawn Stars" fans visit Richard Harrison's memorial at Gold & Silver Pawn
"Pawn Stars" fans from around the world visit the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas following the passing of Richard "Old Man" Harrison on Monday, June 25, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Get a sneak peek at Palace Station's newest renovations
Station Casinos spokesperson Lori Nelson gives a first look at what Palace Station's $192 million renovation will bring. Some areas will begin opening to the public next week according to Nelson. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
You Can Only Get The 11-pound 8-person Burger In Las Vegas
You Can Only Get The 11-pound 8-person Burger In Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Paul McCartney is worth over $1 billion
Sir Paul McCartney is one of the most celebrated and accomplished musicians in history. He just turned 76 on June 18. McCartney grew to international fame with the Beatles and went on to become a wildly successful solo musician. Paul McCartney’s net worth is estimated at $1.2 billion, according to Celebrity Net Worth. In 2017, McCartney landed the No. 13 spot on Forbes’ list of the world’s highest-paid musicians, earning $54 million for the year. On Thursday, June 20, McCartney will release a double A-side single featuring two new songs, "I Don't Know" and "Come On to Me." McCartney has yet to announce a title of his new album or when it will be released. Th album is expected to be released before he headlines the Austin City Limits Music fest in October.
Bellagio's New Conservatory Brings Italian Summer To Las Vegas
Bellagio's New Conservatory Brings Italian Summer To Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kari Curletto of Las Vegas put over 500 hours into making her toilet paper wedding dress. (Courtesy Kari Curletto)
Kari Curletto of Las Vegas put over 500 hours into making her toilet paper wedding dress. (Courtesy Kari Curletto)
The Real Crepe In Las Vegas Serves Authentic Crepes In The Style Of Brittany, France
The Real Crepe In Las Vegas Serves Authentic Crepes In The Style Of Brittany, France. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
New Marilyn Musical Brings Screen Icons Life To Strip
Paris Las Vegas hosts musical bio featuring new, old tunes. (Carol Cling Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas' hottest concerts of the summer
Vegas' hottest concerts of the summer
We Taste-tested The Best Doughnut Shops In Las Vegas
We Taste-tested The Best Doughnut Shops In Las Vegas. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
5 must-see bands at Punk Rock Bowling 2018
5 must-see bands at Punk Rock Bowling 2018
Gabi Coffee & Bakery Is Like A Korean Speakeasy From The 1920s
Gabi Coffee & Bakery Is Like A Korean Speakeasy From The 1920s (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Five must-see acts at the Electric Daisy Carnival 2018
Five must-see acts at the Electric Daisy Carnival 2018
The "13 Reasons Why" mustang cruises down the Las Vegas Strip (Courtesy Netflix)
4 fun and fascinating museums in Las Vegas
U2 in Vegas through the years
U2 in Vegas through the years
Dirt Dog In Las Vegas Makes Crazy L.A. Street Food
Dirt Dog In Las Vegas Makes Crazy L.A. Street Food (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
Black Tap In Las Vegas Makes This Instagram-ready Golden Knights Shake (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
Nevada Ballet Theatre Premieres Until December
‘Until December’ debuts at ‘Ballet & Broadway’ season finale (Carol Cling Las Vegas
Celebrate The Golden Knights With Knights-inpired Latte Art (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Yodeling Boy Mason Ramsey Signs With Atlantic Records, Debuts First Single
Yodeling Boy Mason Ramsey Signs With Atlantic Records, Debuts First Single Ramsey, who shot to fame after a viral video of him yodeling at an Illinois Walmart surfaced, just debuted “Famous.” “If I'm gonna be famous for somethin'/I wanna be famous for lovin' you/If I'm gonna be known around the world/I wanna because of you, girl” Mason Ramsey, “Famous” It’s been quite the rush to stardom for the 11-year-old, who appeared on The Ellen Show and performed at Coachella earlier this month. “I’d been to Nashville a few times before, but never thought something like this would happen. It’s a dream to sign with Atlantic and Big Loud.” Mason Ramsey “I loved recording ‘Famous’ and can’t wait for everyone to hear it.”
Steve Aoki, Pitbull And Other Stars Make An Apperance At The "Keep Memory Alive" Gala
Steve Aoki, Pitbull And Other Stars Make An Apperance At The "Keep Memory Alive" Gala. (Janna Karel Las Vegas review-Journal)
"Hamilton" Fans Line Up Overnight At Smith Center To Get Tickets
"Hamilton" fans line up overnight at Smith Center to get tickets. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
5 concerts to see in Las Vegas this week
You can visit the speakeasy in The Mob Museum's basement... if you know the password
6 new foods hitting movie theaters in 2018
Lip Smacking Foodie Tours takes you where the locals go
Donald Contursi talks about Lip Smacking Foodie Tours, which offers walking tours of restaurants on and off Las Vegas Boulevard with food samples and tidbits of history about the places they visit.
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Welcomes New Baby Girl!
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Welcomes New Baby Girl! The 45-year-old actor posted an adorable photo on Instagram, celebrating his newborn baby girl, Tiana Gia Johnson. Dwayne Johnson, via Instagram Dwayne Johnson, via Instagram Dwayne Johnson, via Instagram This is Johnson’s second daughter with his girlfriend, Lauren Hashian. His oldest daughter, Simone Garcia Johnson, came from his previous marriage. Johnson and Hashian first announced they were expecting another child back in January. Congratulations!!
More in Music
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Music Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like