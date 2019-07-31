Readers’ picks for Las Vegas stadium’s first concert

Brandon Flowers performs with The Killers during a surprise appearance at the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2015. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Larry Mullen Jr., left, and Bono of U2 perform at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, May 11, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Beyonce performs at a Get Out the Vote concert for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Friday, Nov. 4, 2016. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Jason Aldean, winner of the Dick Clark artist of the decade award, performs at the 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 7, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

You talked, we listened.

Actually, you wrote, we read.

Either way, a lot of you had suggestions after we speculated about which music act might open the Raiders’ Las Vegas stadium next year.

Let’s take a look at some of your picks:

The Killers/Imagine Dragons/Panic! At the Disco

Why it works: Numerous readers suggested this triple bill of Vegas-born acts. All of them have filled T-Mobile Arena and are strong draws locally and otherwise. While Panic, whose only original member is frontman Brendon Urie, left town shortly after hitting it big in 2006, The Killers and Imagine Dragons remain vocal Vegas boosters, and the three would seem an inspired choice to team up for the first time.

Why it doesn’t: This lineup, strong as it it is, probably couldn’t play stadiums in other markets, and there’s questionable overlap among the bands’ fan bases. But with the hometown connection and the right ticket price, this could be a one-of-a-kind way to christen a venue.

Beyoncé

Why it works: Pop’s Queen Bey hasn’t performed here since an MGM Grand Garden gig in 2013 — she did play a private show at the Palms in 2015 — and is due for a return. Plus, she sold out all 49 stadium dates of her 2016 “The Formation World Tour,” which raked in $256 million and was the second-highest-grossing tour of the year. She also filled stadiums last year with husband Jay-Z and has an established record of being able to pack the biggest venues. What’s more, she’s rumored to be hitting the road next year.

Why it doesn’t: Like Taylor Swift, she might be too pop-leaning compared with the type of acts who have traditionally opened football stadiums. Then again, there’s already an NFL connection there, with Beyoncé having wowed with a stellar performance during the Super Bowl 50 halftime show.

U2

Why it works: Aside from the Rolling Stones, U2 remains rock’s most consistent stadium-filler, having done so for decades now. The Irish rockers launched their 1997 “PopMart Tour” at Sam Boyd Stadium and played the venue in 1992 and 2009. They did sell out T-Mobile Arena during a pair of dates last year but bypassed Vegas on their most recent stadium tour in honor of the 30th anniversary of “The Joshua Tree.” It could be time to make up for skipping us last time around.

Why it doesn’t: Unless the group adds another leg to the “Joshua Tree” tour, there’s little indication that U2 will be on the road next summer. The size and cost of its concert productions makes a one-off gig unlikely.

Jason Aldean

Why it works: Aldean hasn’t performed a concert here since the Route 91 Harvest festival massacre on Oct. 1, 2017. It would be an incredibly poignant and powerful moment for his return to coincide with the opening of the Las Vegas stadium, especially considering the role that another local sports team, the Golden Knights, played in unifying the community and giving Vegas something to cheer for in a time of tragedy.

Why it doesn’t: Aldean would probably need to be paired with another superstar to headline the venue in question, as he did with Kenny Chesney when they inaugurated the San Francisco 49ers’ Levi’s Stadium in 2015.

