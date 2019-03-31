MANAGE ACTIVATE SIGN OUT
Music

Reba returns to her ‘second home’ to host ACMs

By C.L. Gaber Special to the Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 31, 2019 - 1:10 pm
 

She was that kid in a hotel lobby, almost 4 feet high and belting out a tune. Reba McEntire, age 4, shook the roof with “Jesus Loves Me,” to a bunch of cowboys waiting to check in at a Wyoming lodge. It was her first public performance.

“One of them gave me a nickel, which was the first time I was paid for singing a song,” the 63 year-old-country music legend says.

Reba — who only needs one name — has gotten a bit of a raise since that day. She has sold 56 million albums, which have produced 35 No. 1 singles. It’s fitting that McEntire will return April 7, as host and executive producer of the Academy of Country Music Awards, which will be at the MGM Grand Garden and air at 8 p.m. on CBS. After all, she won 16 times.

Her new CD, “Stronger Than the Truth,” is out Friday.

RJ: What is your idea of a great Sunday at home in Nashville?

RM: I get to stay out in nature all day long. Nature is my church. Out there, I’ll give thanks to the Lord and show him how grateful I am for all the things I do and for the health of my family and for this great nation I get to live in.

Are there any must-stop places for you when you touch down?

I’m looking forward to being back in Vegas. I love that city because Vegas is my second home and I’m so familiar with it. There are so many places to go and dine at Caesars, or maybe we’ll go off campus to hit a few of our favorites. I love Spago. I love Carmine’s in Caesars.

Can you believe this is the 16th time you’ve hosted the ACMs?

I love seeing the performers, both veterans and the new acts. I can’t wait to see my friends Brooks &Dunn and George Strait perform. There are so many great performances on this show. Plus, it’s such a warm atmosphere. That’s country folks.

Ever get nervous before the show starts? Any wardrobe malfunctions in the past?

Sure, I get nervous because it’s a big TV show and it’s live. But once I get the ball rolling, it’s all great. As for wardrobe issues, not even a bad zipper.

You are one-third of the longest-running country music residency (with Brooks &Dunn) in Vegas.

It is a wonderful thing, and we love performing at Caesars. We love being in Vegas. People say to us, “How long are you gonna do it?” My answer is, “It’s up to the fans.” If they keep coming back, then we’re gonna do it.

Do you remember the first time you performed in Vegas?

Of course. It was 1982 and I opened for the Statler Brothers at the MGM Grand. Before that night, I had only played rodeos, smoke-filled bars and honky-tonks. I told my agent, “I just can’t do it anymore. The smoke from the bars and the dust from the rodeo are killing my throat.” The next week, I heard from the Statler Brothers, who asked me to open their shows in Vegas. I don’t remember what I sang that night, but I do remember the love from the Vegas audience.

What do you like to do in Vegas during the day before a performance?

I pretty much stay in the hotel because the dry desert air isn’t good for my throat. I really have to pay attention to it. So I’ll stay in and maybe walk in the Forum (Shops).

Do you get recognized?

I get recognized all the time, but people are so sweet to me. All they want to do is say hi. Maybe get a picture. Then they go on with their business and I go on with my business.

Tell us about your new album. What does the title, “Stronger Than the Truth,” mean?

It’s a real back-to-my-roots-of-country-music album. It’s got two-stepping dance songs, slow dancing songs and story songs. That’s the kind of music I grew up singing. As for the title tune, it’s about this woman who goes to the grocery store. She’s standing in line and hears her name, her husband’s name and this other name. She realizes her husband is having an affair. Then she realizes that there is no whiskey stronger than just knowing the truth.

One of the singles is called “Tammy Wynette Kind of Pain.”

I love that this song actually incorporates a lot of Tammy’s songs. The idea is that when Tammy Wynette sang a sad song, you knew she was hurting on a deep level. The character in that song is going through a real bad situation. I’m such a fan of Tammy’s music. I didn’t have many singles at the beginning of my career and I covered Tammy and Dolly.

But now … 56 million albums sold, 35 No. 1 hits.

I’m very, very grateful, very thankful to country music fans. They’re loyal. They hang in there with you. I’ve had fans who have been with me for over 40 years. That’s a beautiful thing.

Speaking of numbers: What do you know now that you didn’t know at 20?

Don’t sweat the small stuff. Quit stressing out about the things you can’t fix. Stop thinking about the things that happened in the past that you can’t change. Live in today.

After those cowboys paid you a nickel at age 4 were you hooked on becoming a singer?

That’s right. That was a thrilling thing. Sure, I did other normal things as a kid. I rodeoed, I worked on the ranch. And I played basketball. I had a wonderful childhood that I wouldn’t trade for anything. But after those cowboys, I also sang “Away in the Manger” in the first grade Christmas show. I was given a mic and got all this attention. I knew this was what I wanted to do, although I also wanted to play basketball for a living back then. And I did want to be a world champion rodeo star, too.

What is it like to be known by one name only?

I’m very proud of my heritage and where I grew up. But people knowing me just as Reba is very flattering.

What’s life like when you’re not working?

I’m not touring an awful lot now. I do Caesars and a few one-offs. I love my time in Nashville, and I love to go on vacations as much as possible! At home, I like to cook. I don’t garden, but I’ll stay outside. It’s nothing extraordinary, but it is extraordinary to me. It’s peaceful, which helps me recharge. That said, we can’t wait to get back to Vegas come June.

Entertainment Videos
Bellagio fountains celebrate 'Game of Thrones'
A medley of the theme for HBO’s “Game of Thrones” and the song “Winter Is Here” from the show premiered at the Bellagio Fountains water show on the Las Vegas Strip on Sunday, March 31, 2019. The new number will run in rotation through April 13. The series premieres its eighth and final series on April 14. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegan Aunt Chippy talks about being on Jimmy Kimmel's show
Concetta Potenza, Aunt “Chippy” to Jimmy Kimmel, talks about her first time being featured on her nephew’s show. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The "Flight Unknown" At Bar Centro at Bazaar Meats Las Vegas Features 5 Innovative Cocktails
The "Flight Unknown" At Bar Centro At Bazaar Meats Las Vegas Features 5 Innovative Cocktails (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cotton candy crowns pancakes in Las Vegas
At Maxie’s at The Linq Promenade in Las Vegas, executive chef David Mangual fills pancakes with fruit and cream cheese and piles on pastel cotton candy, which is melted in a stream of chocolate syrup. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
Bananas Foster Pancakes go up in flames at The Stove near Las Vegas
Chef Antonio Nunez at The Stove in Henderson, near Las Vegas, flames the pancakes tableside for a fiery presentation. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
El Loco Rollercoaster at Circus Circus' Adventuredome
The El Loco rollercoaster opened at the Circus Circus' Adventuredome in February 2014. It features a 90-foot ascent, followed by a drop that produces a negative 1.5 "verticle G," a 180-degree turn, and reverse 240-degree roll that turns into an inverted drop. The coaster reaches a maximum speed of 45 mph and is the only indoor coaster of it's kind in the U.S., and is the second indoor El Loco coaster in the world, according to MGM Resorts.
Bartending flair competition at the Nightclub & Bar Show
Highlights from the ten contestants who competed for the Shake It Up Flair and Classic Competition at the Nightclub & Bar Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Justin Kingsley Hall shares details on his next gig
Chef Justin Kinglsey hall shares some details about the newArts District restaurant he's developing with Kim Owens. (Al Mancini/Las Vegs Review-Journal)
Film prompted Carrie Hogan to found 2 farmers markets in Las Vegas
Carrie Hogan founded Fresh 52 Farmers and Artisan Market in Las Vegas after realizing she had to do something about the influence of factory farms on the food supply. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Seafood dishes being made at Pasta Shop near Las Vegas
Executive chef Edwin Martinez incorporates fresh pasta into Lobster Salmon and Saffron Shrimp Sauté at Pasta Shop Ristorante & Art Gallery in Henderson, near Las Vegas. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
Andrew Carmean will be the only local participant in upcoming demolition derby
Andrew Carmean, a demolition driver, will be the only local participant in upcoming derby at the Plaza Hotel. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Masso Osteria first anniversary in Las Vegas
Scott Conant was in town Tuesday to host a one-year anniversary party for his Red Rock Resort restaurant Masso Osteria.
Baked Alaska a specialty at Favorite Bistro in Las Vegas
Award-winning pastry chef Claude Escamilla makes Baked Alaska with strawberry sorbet and vanilla gelato and flames it at Favorite Bistro at The Linq Promenade in Las Vegas. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Chili cooks face fierce and friendly competition at Nevada cook-off
Forty chili cooks competed in the Nevada State Chili Cookoff in Pahrump on Sunday, March 17, 2019, with the winners advancing to the World Championship Chili Cook-off in Des Moines, Iowa. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Arcade ‘speakeasy’ leads to secret door and Banksy art in Las Vegas
Arcade ‘speakeasy’ leads to secret door, Banksy art in Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hazel in Las Vegas serves modern takes on traditional cocktails
Hazel serves modern takes on traditional cocktails (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas celebrates St. Patrick's Day
Tonight the city lit the Welcome sign green, McMullan's Irish Pub and the Guinness store also prepare for this weekend's St. Patrick's Day festivities. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Reuben sandwich at Served in Henderson, near Las Vegas
Matthew Meyer, chef/owner of Served, makes a Reuben sandwich with house-brined corned beef, house-made sauerkraut and gooey melted cheese at his restaurant in Henderson, outside Las Vegas. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
Las Vegas day club season returns with big-name DJs
Rick Ross, March 23, at Daylight Beach Club at Mandalay Bay The Chainsmokers, March 30, at Encore Beach Club Marshmello, April 6, Kaos Dayclub at the Palms Chuckie, May 11, Marquee Dayclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Calvin Harris, May 11, Wet Republic at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Pizza expert Chris Bianco makes meatballs in Las Vegas
Chris Bianco, who was the keynote speaker at the International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas, demonstrates meatball making for expo attendees. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Las Vegas pulmonologist talks about new movie dealing with cystic fibrosis
Dr. Craig Nakamura, Director of Cystic Fibrosis Center of Southern Nevada, talks about the upcoming romantic drama “Five Feet Apart” where both of the lead characters suffer from cystic fibrosis. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
World Pizza Champion crowned in Las Vegas
At the International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas, Italian pizzaiolo Federico De Silvestri took the top prize and more than $12,000. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
Italian wins Pizza Maker of the Year at Pizza Expo
Federico De Silvestri of Verona, Italy, wins the finals in the non-traditional pizza category during the International Pizza Challenge at the International Pizza Expo at the Las Vegas Convention Center Thursday, March 7, 2019. De Silvestri went on to beat winners from each of the four other categories — traditional, pan, pizza Napoletana and Roman — to win Pizza Maker of the Year. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Good Pie Coming To Arts District
Local pizzaiolo Vincent Rotolo says Good Pie is coming to the Arts District. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Local comedian says "It's ok to laugh, ...the comedy club is dark."
K-Von, a half-Persian comedian, talks about his style of comedy which keeps audiences entertained.
Pizza Dough Throwing Competition
Contestants participate in the World Pizza Games at the International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas, Wednesday night. (Mat Luschek/Review-Journal)
World Pizza Games showcased in Las Vegas
The World Pizza Games, part of the International Pizza Expo, drew competitors from all over the world to Las Vegas to compete in events such as dough stretching and box folding. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
Pizza competitors dazzle at international expo
The International Pizza Expo at Las Vegas Convention Center included the first rounds of the World Pizza Games. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas showcases products and trends
At the International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas, vegan and gluten-free menu choices and compostable packaging were highlighted, as well as Detroit-style and Roman-style pizza. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
Chef Dan Krohmer talks about a new restaurant
Chef Dan Krohmer talks about the construction of his new restaurant at Fremont Street’s Fergusons Downtown complex in downtown Las Vegas. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
TOP NEWS
ad-infeed_1x2_1
Home Front Page Footer Listing