Red carpet look at Billboard Music Awards — PHOTOS

The Billboard Music Awards took over the MGM Grand Garden in Las Vegas on Sunday.

Music stars of all genres were on hand as the Billboard Music Awards took over the MGM Grand Garden in Las Vegas on Sunday.

ean “Diddy” Combs hosted and performed while Mary J. Blige was honored with the Icon Award during the show, broadcast on NBC and Peacock.

The show featured a long list of performers including Silk Sonic, Rauw Alejandro, Jack Harlow, Bryson Tiller, Florence + the Machine, Elle King & Miranda Lambert, Megan Thee Stallion, Machine Gun Kelly, Latto, Burna Boy, Becky G, Ed Sheeran, Dan + Shay, Travis Scott and Morgan Wallen. Maxwell was to pay homage to Michael Jackson’s Thriller on its 40th anniversary with a performance.