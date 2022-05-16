93°F
Red carpet look at Billboard Music Awards — PHOTOS

May 15, 2022 - 7:23 pm
 
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly pause on the red carpet for the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Doja Cat poses on the red carpet for the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Doja Cat poses on the red carpet for the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Jack Harlow, center right, prepares to walk on the red carpet for the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Teyana Taylor poses on the red carpet for the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
French Montana poses on the red carpet for the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
DJ Khaled poses on the red carpet for the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Maxwell jumps on the red carpet for the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Jozzy poses on the red carpet for the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Sean "Diddy" Combs arrives for the red carpet for the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly pose on the red carpet for the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Machine Gun Kelly poses on the red carpet for the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Megan Fox, left, poses as Machine Gun Kelly looks on from the red carpet for the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Megan Fox, left, poses as Machine Gun Kelly mimics photographers on from the red carpet for the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Members of Glass Animals show off their shoes on the red carpet for the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Members of Glass Animals pose on the red carpet for the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Miranda Lambert poses on the red carpet for the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Doja Cat poses on the red carpet for the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Megan Thee Stallion poses on the red carpet for the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Ty Dolla $ign poses on the red carpet for the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs reacts on the red carpet for the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Music stars of all genres were on hand as the Billboard Music Awards took over the MGM Grand Garden in Las Vegas on Sunday.

ean “Diddy” Combs hosted and performed while Mary J. Blige was honored with the Icon Award during the show, broadcast on NBC and Peacock.

The show featured a long list of performers including Silk Sonic, Rauw Alejandro, Jack Harlow, Bryson Tiller, Florence + the Machine, Elle King & Miranda Lambert, Megan Thee Stallion, Machine Gun Kelly, Latto, Burna Boy, Becky G, Ed Sheeran, Dan + Shay, Travis Scott and Morgan Wallen. Maxwell was to pay homage to Michael Jackson’s Thriller on its 40th anniversary with a performance.

RJ

The Lovers & Friends R&B fest, country rocker Eric Church and dancing star Derek Hough lead this week’s list of things to do in Las Vegas.