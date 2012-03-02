Remember when hip-hop was fun with Busdriver

6751832-0-4

His dad wrote the screenplay for “Krush Groove,” meaning hip-hop is pretty much a part of Busdriver’s bloodline.

You can certainly hear as much in his rhymes: Loopy, elastic and technically adroit, they’re as imaginative, spastic and impulsive as a classroom full of kindergartners.

Busdriver’s latest disc, “Beaus$Eros,” is off-kilter and all over the place, a cartoon landscape of electro beats, bayonet-sharp humor and art rock ambition.

Remember when hip-hop was fun?

This dude never forgot.

Preview

Busdriver

10 p.m. Sunday

Beauty Bar, 517 Fremont St.

$5 (598-1965)