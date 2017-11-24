Rising DJ-producer Snails comes out of his shell for Las Vegas gig

With Snails slithering into town this week, here are five things you need to know about the rising EDM DJ-producer:

Snails (owsla.com)

He’s a Canuck

The 29-year-old Snails (Frederik Durand) hails from Montreal, a city known for its taste for extreme sounds: Not only is it a heavy metal hotbed — Durand played guitar in metal bands as a teen — but it’s also the home of the Kannibalen Records, one of electronic music’s more punishing labels, founded by electro pugilists Black Tiger Sex Machine.

He’s a pioneer of vomitstep

Uhhhh …

And vomitstep is …

A sound that lives up its name: punishing bass blasts that roil intestines like a series of donkey kicks to the gut, a full-on rhythmic fusillade that works the body like hammer to anvil. This is bass music reborn as a blanket party of sound.

He’s got some big-name fans

Flux Pavilion, Skrillex, DJ Snake and Datsik are but a few of the EDM prime movers who’ve given Snails the thumbs-up, either by collaborating with him or playing his tunes at live gigs. Those are some big names endorsing a sound that’s bigger still.

He likes it loud

On his current tour, Snails is performing with an ear-hole-punishing 150,000-watt sound system. Bring earplugs — and a neck brace.

