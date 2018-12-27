Robin Thicke surprises April Love Geary with marriage proposal

In this Aug. 7, 2015, file photo, Robin Thicke performs during the Steve Harvey Morning Show live broadcast at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. The 41-year-old "Blurred Lines" singer proposed to model April Love Geary with friends and family. She announced the couple's engagement in an Instagram post Monday, Dec. 24, 2018, as a video shows Thicke asking the 24-year-old Geary to marry him and her writing "YES YES 1000xYES." (Photo by Robb D. Cohen/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES — Singer Robin Thicke surprised his pregnant girlfriend with a marriage proposal.

The 41-year-old “Blurred Lines” singer proposed to model April Love Geary with friends and family. She announced the couple’s engagement in an Instagram post Monday as a video shows Thicke asking the 24-year-old Geary to marry him and her writing “YES YES 1000x YES.”

The post featured pictures of Thicke and Geary hugging and kissing in front of a Christmas tree. In the video, the Grammy-nominated singer hands her the ring as Geary asks “Are you serious?” before they embrace each other.

Geary is pregnant with their second child after giving birth to their daughter earlier this year.

Thicke was previously married to actor Paula Patton for nine years before they divorced in 2015. They have a son together.