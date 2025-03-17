54°F
Rod Stewart announces more shows on Las Vegas Strip

Sir Rod Stewart The Colosseum at Caesars on March 12, 2025. (Courtesy Denise Truscello/Live Nation)
Sir Rod Stewart The Colosseum at Caesars on March 12, 2025. (Courtesy Denise Truscello/Live Nation)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 17, 2025 - 6:22 am
 

Two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inducted singer, songwriter and performer Rod Stewart has announced more shows on the Las Vegas Strip.

According to a news release from promoter Live Nation, “by popular demand,” Stewart has added six more shows to his “The Encore Shows” series at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Live Nation says “‘The Encore Shows’ feature his biggest hits, plus surprises from the songbook, swing, as well as deep cuts, and stunning new production elements.”

With shows scheduled for 7:30 a.m., the six new concerts going on sale are:

September 2025: 24, 26, 27

October 2025: 1, 3, 4

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, March 21 at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com/rodstewartvegas.

