Rolling Stones rock Allegiant in 1st Las Vegas show in 5 years

It was the Rolling Stones’ first show in Las Vegas since playing T-Mobile Arena in 2016.

His body echoed his words, hips and lips synchronized like the hands of a clock — a clock he could turn back at will, seemingly.

“Don’t see the time flashin’ by,” Mick Jagger sang with young-dude vigor, as if time was just another one of his many sparkly jackets to be tossed aside when the mood struck — note: the mood strikes often.

The song was “Tumbling Dice,” a boogie-woogie bedhopper’s anthem, a gambling metaphor about never settling down — fits this city as snuggly as Jagger’s chinos, doesn’t it?

But it took on a new meaning as it roared from the stage at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday evening.

“Roll on!” a pair of backing singers exhorted as the song worked its way to an eruptive conclusion.

Rolling on — that’s what this night was all about.

“In 1962, we met this great drummer called Charlie Watts,” Jagger said by way of introducing the tune in question. “Since those days, we’ve never done a tour without him.”

And then he dedicated the band’s current “No Filter Tour” to his late friend.

It was the band’s second nod to Watts: before they began their 19-song, two-hour set, images of the drummer flashed on the quartet of massive video screens towering above the dark stage.

Once the Stones knifed into a show-opening “Street Fighting Man,” though, it was clear the band intended to honor their deceased bandmate the best way — maybe the only way — they knew how: by keeping the show going.

With Watts’ replacement Steve Jordan — all gold chains, sunglasses at night and steady-handed rhythmic oomph — locking in with bassist Darryl Jones and powering the band forward, the Stones acknowledged their age, playing some tunes that dated back fifty-plus years, while simultaneously defying it.

As with tours of the recent past, the centerpiece of the show has become an increasingly epic reading of “Midnight Rambler,” a sort of blues rock Sermon on the Mount that just seems to grow in scope, heft and aplomb with each passing year, now stretching well past the 10-minute mark.

It began with Jagger on harmonica, undulating like a cobra to a snake charmer’s flute, flanked by guitarist Ronnie Wood, leaning hard into his instrument, and fellow six-stringer Keith Richards playing from the back of his heels, all three of them clustered together in front of the drum riser like NFLers about to break huddle.

“Rambler” is built on repetition and disruption, the band conjuring a near hypnotic groove — “Don’t do that!” Jagger chants over and over at one point, as if he was attempting to put the audience in a trance — and then like flame to kerosene, the song ignites into a blazing finale of bellowed threats and two guitars howling as one.

When it’s over, you almost feel a little winded, like you’ve been running sprints in quicksand, such is the full-body pull of the thing.

Elsewhere, there were plenty of Stones staples: Richards taking the mic to give rough-around-the-edges voice to a pair of tunes (“Connection” and Happy”); Jagger strutting down the catwalk in the middle of the stadium with mouth puffed out like a locomotive’s cattle catcher; enough canonical rock ‘n’ roll cornerstones to fill a jukebox (“Sympathy for the Devil,” “Gimme Shelter,” “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction.” Top that for a show-closing trio of tunes. To borrow a line from Jagger: “You cain’t.”).

There were also a few twists: they played “Rocks Off” for the first time in Vegas since 2002; honored an online fan vote with a rendition of “Ruby Tuesday” (How did that beat out “Play with Fire,” though?) and put the hammer down on 1966 single “19th Nervous Breakdown,” which they hadn’t performed regularly on tour in over two decades.

Near the midway point of the show, the band aired a new tune, “Living in a Ghost Town,” written during the pandemic.

“We’re gonna do our lock-down song for you,” Jagger explained.

“Once this place was humming / And the air was full of drumming,” he sang on the reggae-informed slow-burner. “The sound of cymbals crashing / Glasses were all smashing / Trumpets were all screaming / Saxophones were blaring.”

And then those saxophones blared once more in song.

The Stones were back at it.

“Roll on!”

Contact Jason Bracelin at jbracelin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0476. Follow @jbracelin76 on Instagram.