Russian Seasons to perform next month in Las Vegas

The event is being presented by pianist Dr. Maria Pisarenko and friends — Dr. Lillian Roberts (soprano), Dmytro Nehrych (violin), Dana Hurt Jr. (cello) and Cindy Lee (piano).

The Russian Seasons, a celebration of Russian arts, music and culture, is scheduled to come to the Winchester Dondero Cultural Center on Feb. 9.

It will feature a diverse program of chamber and vocal music by Russian composers including a piano duet of “The Nutcracker.”

The Russian Seasons is scheduled for 7 p.m. at 3130 S. McLeod Dr., just north of Desert Inn Road. Tickets are $12 in advance or $14 on the event day. Tickets are available at the Winchester Dondero Cultural Center’s front desk or at ClarkCountyNV.gov/parksregistration.

For details, call the cultural center at 702-455-7340 or visit ClarkCountyNV.gov/parks.

