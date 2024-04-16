63°F
Sam Hunt announces 2 shows on Las Vegas Strip

Sam Hunt (Courtesy Live Nation/Fontainebleau Las Vegas)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 16, 2024 - 7:09 am
 

Country superstar Sam Hunt has announced two shows on the Las Vegas Strip later this year.

According to a news release, Hunt is set to perform two nights at BleauLive Theater inside Fontainebleau Las Vegas on Friday, Oct. 25 and Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024.

The shows are scheduled for 8:30 p.m., according to the release.

General on sale for tickets begins Friday, April 19, at 10 a.m. at fontainebleaulasvegas.com/entertainment/sam-hunt.

American punk rock band Bad Religion performs at the Heaven & Hell Metal Fest, in Toluca, M ...
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
RJ

Bad Religion and Social Distortion, Mariah Carey and Phish top the entertainment lineup for the week of April 12-18.

