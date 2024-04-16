Sam Hunt announces 2 shows on Las Vegas Strip
Country superstar Sam Hunt has announced two shows on the Las Vegas Strip later this year.
According to a news release, Hunt is set to perform two nights at BleauLive Theater inside Fontainebleau Las Vegas on Friday, Oct. 25 and Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024.
The shows are scheduled for 8:30 p.m., according to the release.
General on sale for tickets begins Friday, April 19, at 10 a.m. at fontainebleaulasvegas.com/entertainment/sam-hunt.