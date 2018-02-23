See Nickelback in Las Vegas this weekend

Nickelback performs at the Juno Awards on Sunday, April 1, 2012, in Ottawa, Ontario. (AP Photo/Arthur Mola)

Nickelback

Q: Why does everybody hate Nickelback so much? A: They don’t, really. See: The Canadian hard rockers/music-critic pinatas’ upcoming five-show stand at The Joint puts them in the company of Kiss, Guns N’ Roses, Def Leppard and a few others who have been able to pull off such a residency at the Hard Rock Hotel. Being relentlessly picked on is pretty good for business, it turns out. See them at 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m. Tuesday and 9 p.m. March 2 and 3. Tickets start at $50.50; call 702-693-5000.

Black Label Society

See Vegas’ own guitar hero do his thing with another, slightly shaggier guitar hero when local six-string savant Dario Lorina hits town with Black Label Society, the band fronted by Captain Caveman stunt double Zakk Wylde. Yes, there will be shredding at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. Tickets start at $29.50; call 702-632-7600.

Shamir

Speaking of talented locals, lo-fi indie soul ingenue Shamir favors confessional bedroom pop as intimate as the goings-on in said part of one’s living space. See him at 9:30 p.m. Friday at The Bunkhouse Saloon. Tickets are $15 in advance, $18 at the door; call 702-982-1764.

Dark Funeral

Hail “The Arrival of Satan’s Empire” when these Swedish black metal nasties team up with symphonic Greek extremists Septicflesh at 7 p.m. Saturday at Beauty Bar. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 day of show; call 702-598-3757.

Burger-A-Go-Go

Get your Burger to go (a-go-go) when righteous California indie label Burger Records hits the road with a loaded lineup spread out over two nights, including garage rock-y ragers such as Dengue Fever, the Coathangers, Death Valley Girls, the Flytraps and plenty more at 8 p.m. Thursday and March 2 at Beauty Bar. Tickets are $20 per show; call 702-598-3757.