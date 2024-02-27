64°F
Music

Sick New World festival artists add sideshows on Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 27, 2024 - 10:43 am
 
Attendees enjoy listening to Turnstile as they perform during the Sick New World festival at th ...
Attendees enjoy listening to Turnstile as they perform during the Sick New World festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Stilt walkers in costume await photo opportunities during the Sick New World festival at the La ...
Stilt walkers in costume await photo opportunities during the Sick New World festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Apparently the Sick New World fest is contagious, as the event is spreading from a single day to infect an entire weekend come April with numerous sideshows.

With the sold-out nü metal and heavy music festival taking place on Saturday, April 27 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds, additional shows have been added featuring some of the acts on the lineup at various venues across the Las Vegas Strip in the days before and after.

Better invest in a neck brace, pronto.

Among the shows:

Thursday, April 25

– Chevelle at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay.

– Front 242 and Nitzer Ebb at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq.

Friday, April 26

– Bring Me The Horizon with Spirit Box at BleauLive Theater inside Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

– Static-X and Sevendust with Dope at the Pearl at The Palms.

– Wage War and Nothing More with Veil of Maya and Sleep Theory at Brooklyn Bowl.

Sunday, April 28

– Lamb Of God with Kublai Khan TX and Incendiary at the House of Blues.

– The Garden with Fury at Brooklyn Bowl.

Contact Jason Bracelin at jbracelin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0476. Follow @jbracelin76 on Instagram.

