Music

Sick New World festival returning in 2024 with a familiar headliner

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 9, 2023 - 12:12 pm
 
Stilt walkers in costume await photo opportunities during the Sick New World festival at the La ...
Stilt walkers in costume await photo opportunities during the Sick New World festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

It’s back, and so is one of the biggest headliners in metal.

The Sick New World heavy music fest has announced its return on April 27th at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds, with a line-up once again topped by System of a Down, who also played the event’s inaugural edition last May.

Joining them will be masked metallers Slipknot, alt-rockers A Perfect Circle and Primus, grunge favorites Alice in Chains, British hard rockers Bring Me the Horizon, former Oingo Boingo leader Danny Elfman, thrashers Lamb of God and dozens more.

Sick New World made its sold-out debut last spring, where the black-clad crowd of tens of thousands strong was largely indivisible from the similarly colored asphalt beneath their feet as they pinballed between four stages.

Year two brings back a similar mix of industrial (Frontline Assembly, Nitzer Ebb, Front 242), hardcore (Vein, Drain, Sunami), alternative-minded acts (Swans, Slowdive, Helmet), contemporary heavy hitters (Motionless in White, Ice Nine Kills, Sleep Token) and many more.

Fans can sign up now for the festival SMS list at SickNewWorldFest.com to receive an access code for the presale that will begin at 10 a.m. Friday. Any remaining tickets following the presale will go on sale to the general public on Friday at 2 p.m.

Contact Jason Bracelin at jbracelin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0476. Follow @jbracelin76 on Instagram.

