Music

Sick New World music fest arrives in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 13, 2023 - 11:00 am
 
Updated May 13, 2023 - 10:06 pm
Skinny Puppy Guitarist Matthew Setzer and lead singer Nivek Ogre perform during the Sick New Wo ...
Skinny Puppy Guitarist Matthew Setzer and lead singer Nivek Ogre perform during the Sick New World festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Attendees enjoy listening to Turnstile as they perform during the Sick New World festival at th ...
Attendees enjoy listening to Turnstile as they perform during the Sick New World festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Skinny Puppy Guitarist Matthew Setzer performs during the Sick New World festival at the Las Ve ...
Skinny Puppy Guitarist Matthew Setzer performs during the Sick New World festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Attendees refill water bottles due to the heat during the Sick New World festival at the Las Ve ...
Attendees refill water bottles due to the heat during the Sick New World festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Attendees walk between the four stages during the Sick New World festival at the Las Vegas Fest ...
Attendees walk between the four stages during the Sick New World festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Skinny Puppy Guitarist Matthew Setzer and lead singer Nivek Ogre perform during the Sick New Wo ...
Skinny Puppy Guitarist Matthew Setzer and lead singer Nivek Ogre perform during the Sick New World festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
An attendee is in need of medical help as Evanescence performs during the Sick New World festiv ...
An attendee is in need of medical help as Evanescence performs during the Sick New World festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Evanescence lead singer Amy Lee, center, performs with the band during the Sick New World festi ...
Evanescence lead singer Amy Lee, center, performs with the band during the Sick New World festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Tabs from attendee wristbands scatter the entrance during the Sick New World festival at the La ...
Tabs from attendee wristbands scatter the entrance during the Sick New World festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
An attendee is stricken by the heat and receives medical attention during the Sick New World fe ...
An attendee is stricken by the heat and receives medical attention during the Sick New World festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
100 Gecs perform during the Sick New World festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Saturd ...
100 Gecs perform during the Sick New World festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Attendees walk along during the Sick New World festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Sa ...
Attendees walk along during the Sick New World festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
An attendee listens as Skinny Puppy performs during the Sick New World festival at the Las Vega ...
An attendee listens as Skinny Puppy performs during the Sick New World festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Stilt walkers in costume await photo opportunities during the Sick New World festival at the La ...
Stilt walkers in costume await photo opportunities during the Sick New World festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Attendees enjoy listening to Turnstile as they perform during the Sick New World festival at th ...
Attendees enjoy listening to Turnstile as they perform during the Sick New World festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Turnstile guitarist Franz Lyons leaps in the air as they perform during the Sick New World fest ...
Turnstile guitarist Franz Lyons leaps in the air as they perform during the Sick New World festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Attendees walk between the four stages during the Sick New World festival at the Las Vegas Fest ...
Attendees walk between the four stages during the Sick New World festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Evanescence lead singer Amy Lee performs with the band during the Sick New World festival at th ...
Evanescence lead singer Amy Lee performs with the band during the Sick New World festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Attendees cool off from the heat during the Sick New World festival at the Las Vegas Festival G ...
Attendees cool off from the heat during the Sick New World festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Deftones lead singer Chino Moreno performs with the band during the Sick New World festival at ...
Deftones lead singer Chino Moreno performs with the band during the Sick New World festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Evanescence lead singer Amy Lee, right, performs with the band during the Sick New World festiv ...
Evanescence lead singer Amy Lee, right, performs with the band during the Sick New World festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Remember those glory days of the late ’90s, when big-top-sized JNCO jeans were roomy enough to provide affordable housing for a family of six, shirtless lads named Shifty Shellshock were rhyming “fierce” with “nipple pierce” and rage was all the rage?

Of course you do!

And even if you don’t, Sick New World is here to offer a loud, daylong reminder of said era.

The massive, sold-out heavy music fest made its debut at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Saturday, featuring nü metal prime movers System of a Down, Korn, Deftones, a reunited Coal Chamber, P.O.D., Papa Roach and just about every other band that played Ozzfest 20 years ago.

But it’s not just rap-rock-indebted sounds that the fest mines: There’s an impressively wide gamut of genres explored here, spanning industrial (Ministry, KMFDM, Skinny Puppy on its farewell tour), goth (Ville Valo, Sisters of Mercy on their first U.S. tour in 14 years), a number of female-fronted acts (Evanescence, Kittie, Flyleaf with Lacey Sturm, Lacuna Coil) some newer faces (Spiritbox, Turnstile, Scowl) and a variety of awesomely inscrutable square pegs (Mr. Bungle, 100 Gecs, Death Grips).

The first band hit the stage at 11:35 a.m. and the music continued until midnight.

To borrow a line from one of Korn’s signature hits: “Arrrreeee you ready?!”

Contact Jason Bracelin at jbracelin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0476. Follow @jbracelin76 on Instagram

Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
RJ

Nevada Ballet Theatre’s production of “The Wizard of Oz,” the debut of the Sick New World music fest and a celebration of the movies of Troma top this week’s list of things to do.

