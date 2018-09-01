Smith Center receives grant for student programming

The Smith Center for the Performing Arts has received a grant that will allow it to fund arts education programs for more than 70,000 students in Southern Nevada.

Drumline Live performs for students on January 20, 2017 at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts. Courtesy The Smith Center Geri Kodey, Photographer. All Rights Reserved © 2017

The $455,700 grant from Windsong Trust, a private foundation dedicated to youth educational opportunities, will be used to support Smith Center programming including matinees for students and sensory-friendly performances for students who have intellectual and developmental disabilities.

According to The Smith Center, Windsong Trust has funded the student matinee program since the center’s opening six years ago.

“Presenting live theater performances for students ties directly to The Smith Center’s ongoing goal of providing access to the performing arts for all,” said Myron Martin, the center’s president and CEO.

“From day one at The Smith Center, Windsong Trust has provided incredible support to present inspiring shows for thousands of community students, many of whom might not otherwise experience live theater. Introducing students to the arts not only gives them a chance to learn in a fun and memorable environment, but also creates the next generation of arts lovers, and might even inspire the performers of tomorrow.”

