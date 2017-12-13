ad-fullscreen
Music

Smithereens frontman, singer Pat DiNizio, dies at age 62

The Associated Press
December 13, 2017 - 8:27 am
 

SCOTCH PLAINS, N.J. — Lead singer and songwriter of the New Jersey rock band Smithereens, Pat DiNizio, has died at age 62.

The band announced on Facebook that DiNizio died Tuesday. The cause of death was not announced.

DiNizio posted several days ago that he was hopeful of getting back on tour as he continued physical therapy for neck and back injuries at the Victorian farmhouse he was restoring in Scotch Plains, New Jersey.

Band members said their “journey with Pat was long, storied and a hell of a lot of fun.” DiNizio and Carteret High School classmates guitarist Jim Babjak, bassist Mike Mesaros and drummer Dennis Diken formed formed the Smithereens in 1980.

The band’s 1986 “Blood and Roses” was featured in the movie “dangerously Close.”

Other hits included “A Girl Like You.”

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Music Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like