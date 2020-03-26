Sold-out Electric Daisy Carnival still on as scheduled in May

The massive dance music festival remains on target for a May 15-17 return to Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Concert goers cheer for Steve Aoki during his performance at the Circuit Grounds stage on day three of Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 19, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

A little news from the biggest festival in the land: Electric Daisy Carnival is still on as planned.

In a post on his social media platforms, fest founder Pasquale Rotella confirmed that EDC remains scheduled for May 15-17 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway despite coronavirus concerns that have sideline scads of other live music events.

“Despite what other festivals are doing and despite some people pressing us to postpone the show right now, we don’t want to make a premature decision on moving the festival date — or worse, picking the wrong postponement date,” Rotella wrote. “With all the changes currently happening, we need some time to pass so that we can have clarity and make the best decision for EDC and all of you.”

Pasquale noted that EDC had contingency plans for June, the month in which the festival initially took place upon relocating to Vegas in 2011, as well as the fall, and that the final decision would be made on this year’s event no less than 30 days out from its original date.

EDC 2020 is sold out, with a crowd of more than 450,000 expected when it does take place.

