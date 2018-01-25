Southern rockers Lynyrd Skynyrd announce farewell tour

Lynyrd Skynyrd will kick off their final tour May 4 in West Palm Beach, Florida, more than 40 years after the band’s debut album was released.

In a May 27, 2005 file photo, Lynyrd Skynyrd lead singer Johnny Van Zant, center, guitarists Rickey Medlocke, left, and Gary Rossington perform in Nashville, Tenn. (John Russell/AP)

This is a view of the wreckage of a twin engine Convair 240 plane that crashed into a wooded area near McComb, Mississippi, Oct. 20, 1977. The small plane had 26 people on board including three members of The Lynyrd Skynyrd Band. (AP file photo)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Southern rock icons Lynyrd Skynyrd will kick off their final tour May 4 in West Palm Beach, Florida, more than 40 years after the band’s debut album was released.

The Rock ‘N’ Roll Hall of Famers announced Thursday that the farewell tour will also feature Kid Rock, Hank Williams Jr., Bad Company, the Marshall Tucker Band and 38 Special.

Formed in Jacksonville, the band behind hits like “Free Bird,” ”Sweet Home Alabama” and “Simple Man,” was struck by tragedy when a plane crash in 1977 killed lead singer Ronnie Van Zant, guitarist Steve Gaines, backup singer Cassie Gaines and several members of the road crew. The lineup now includes Gary Rossington and Johnny Van Zant, Ronnie’s brother.

Tickets for the first leg of the tour go on sale Feb. 2 at LiveNation.com.