Sting revisits Police, solo numbers with ‘My Songs’

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer has one of several new releases this week.

FILE - This Jan. 28, 2018 file photo shows Sting performing at the 60th annual Grammy Awards in New York. Sting is heading to Las Vegas to launch a residency next year. Sixteen performances of “Sting: My Songs” will take place at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, beginning May 22, 2020. Shows are also planned for June, August and September. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)

Sting, “My Songs”: They’re his songs, and he’ll do whatever he dang well pleases with them, and so one Gordon Sumner is “reimagining” a slew of his tunes with The Police as well as solo cuts to “recontemporize the stuff,” as he told Billboard magazine recently.

Also in stores: Amyl and the Sniffers, “Monsoon Rock”; Flying Lotus, “Flamagra”; Joan as Police Woman, “Joanthology”; Justin Townes Earle, “The Saint of Lost Causes”; Morrissey, “California Son”; Sebadoh, “Act Surprised”; and YG, “4REAL 4REAL.”