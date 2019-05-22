Sting revisits Police, solo numbers with ‘My Songs’
The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer has one of several new releases this week.
Sting, “My Songs”: They’re his songs, and he’ll do whatever he dang well pleases with them, and so one Gordon Sumner is “reimagining” a slew of his tunes with The Police as well as solo cuts to “recontemporize the stuff,” as he told Billboard magazine recently.
Also in stores: Amyl and the Sniffers, “Monsoon Rock”; Flying Lotus, “Flamagra”; Joan as Police Woman, “Joanthology”; Justin Townes Earle, “The Saint of Lost Causes”; Morrissey, “California Son”; Sebadoh, “Act Surprised”; and YG, “4REAL 4REAL.”