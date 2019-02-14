String Cheese Incident leads this week’s best bets in Las Vegas

Keith Moseley, Michael Kang, Bill Nershi (L-R) and the String Cheese Incident performs at the 2014 Lock'n Festival on Friday, September 5, 2014, in Arrington, Virginia. (Photo by John Davisson/Invision/AP)

Oregon Ballet Theatre, "Firebird" dress rehearsal (Nevada Ballet Theatre)

Nevada Ballet Theatre's "Firebird" (Jerry Metellus)

Nevada Ballet Theatre's "Firebird" (Jerry Metellus)

Audrey Hepburn stars in "My Fair Lady." (CBS/Paramount)

Matt Chen holds his daughter Allie, 3, on his shoulders while they watch a traditional lion dance preformed by the Lohan school of Shaolin during the 23rd annual Chinese New Year Celebration and Asian Food Festival, Vegas Chinatown Plaza Las Vegas, Feb. 12, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Cora Vette will participate in the Burlesque Hall of Fame’s Valen-Tease party Friday at Ron Decar's Event Center. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @Vegas88s

MUSIC

The String Cheese Incident

The String Cheese Incident’s songs are decidedly unabridged, and the group’s upcoming stint in town will follow suit. These bluegrass-inspired Colorado jam band staples take over The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas at 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Better get one of those wrist brace thingies to protect against air guitar fatigue, dudes. Tickets are $39 to $79; three-day passes start at $165. Call 800-745-3000.

Jason Bracelin

ARTS & LEISURE

‘Firebird’

Nevada Ballet Theatre opens its midwinter repertory program at The Smith Center with the tale of a young prince, his two loves and a sorcerer. In addition to Yuri Possokhov’s “Firebird,” the company also performs George Balanchine’s “Raymonda Variations,” Gerald Arpino’s “Light Rain” (pas de deux) and the world premiere of “Crane/ing” by Nicolo Fonte. Performances are accompanied by a full orchestra, featuring members of the Las Vegas Philharmonic, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in Reynolds Hall. Tickets are $29 to $139. For details, visit nevadaballet.org/firebird.

Madelon Hynes

MOVIE

‘My Fair Lady’

Journey back to a time when people actually cared about someone’s ability to speak proper English as Professor Henry Higgins (Rex Harrison) takes Cockney flower girl Eliza Doolittle (Audrey Hepburn) under his wing in “My Fair Lady.” It’s quite possibly the most loverly movie musical of all time. See a restored version of the 1964 classic Sunday and Wednesday at Colonnade, Red Rock, Sam’s Town, Santa Fe, South Point and Village Square.

Christopher Lawrence

FOOD & DRINK

Chinese New Year Celebration

As the Lunar New Year’s spring festival ends and lantern festival begins, Chinatown Plaza, 4205 Spring Mountain Road, will mark the beginning of the Year of the Pig with a celebration from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. The event will include what organizers say is the biggest authentic Asian food fest in Las Vegas, plus a dragon parade, lion dance, Korean and Hawaiian dancing, Chinese fortune telling and more. Admission is $3 for adults, $1 for children 6 to 12.

Heidi Knapp Rinella

SHOWS

Valen-Tease

The Burlesque Hall of Fame will throw a belated Valentine’s Day party Friday at Ron DeCar’s Event Center, 1201 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Valen-Tease, hosted by Blanche Debris, will feature 11 top performers teasing and pleasing the crowd. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and tickets are $29 for general admission, $39 with a buffet and $49 with a plated dinner. For tickets and a list of everyone who will be shaking their tassels, go to burlesquehalloffame.com.

Al Mancini