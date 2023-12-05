46°F
Music

Strip headliner sets up 2024 performances

Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 5, 2023 - 6:18 am
 
Maroon 5 lead singer Adam Levine performs on stage during the Tinderbox Music Festival in Odense, Denmark, Friday June 23, 2023. (Helle Aresnbak/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)
Maroon 5 performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Tim Donnelly)
Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

We knew they would. We now know when.

Three-time Grammy Award-winning multi-platinum band Maroon 5 announced its 2024 dates for Dolby Live at Park MGM, a news release announced Tuesday.

The band had announced it was returning to the Strip venue when it wrapped up shows in August. “M5LV: The Residency” had opened in March.

Performances in 2024 are May 17, 18, 22, 25, 26, 29, 31; June 1; Sept. 27, 28; and Oct. 2, 4, 5, 9, 11, 12. Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Saturday.

