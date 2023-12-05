Strip headliner sets up 2024 performances
We knew they would. We now know when.
Three-time Grammy Award-winning multi-platinum band Maroon 5 announced its 2024 dates for Dolby Live at Park MGM, a news release announced Tuesday.
The band had announced it was returning to the Strip venue when it wrapped up shows in August. “M5LV: The Residency” had opened in March.
Performances in 2024 are May 17, 18, 22, 25, 26, 29, 31; June 1; Sept. 27, 28; and Oct. 2, 4, 5, 9, 11, 12. Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Saturday.