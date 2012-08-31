Sugarland going against the country grain

At the Grammy awards show a few years back, Sugarland singer Jennifer Nettles performed with Jon Bon Jovi on his band’s “Who Says You Can’t Go Home?”

It was a bit of foreshadowing for Sugarland’s most recent disc, “The Incredible Machine,” which is certainly more evocative of Bon Jovi’s arena rock bombast than it is to country music orthodoxy, with Nettles’ foghorn of a voice soaring high above grandiose, massive-sounding tunes.

This time in town, Sugarland’s performing at the Mandalay Bay Beach, where they will kick plenty of sand into the face of country traditionalism.

Preview

Sugarland

9 p.m. Sunday

Mandalay Bay Beach, 3950 Las Vegas Blvd. South

$76 (632-7580)