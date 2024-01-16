40°F
Music

Sum 41 to bring final headlining world tour to Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 16, 2024 - 8:15 am
 
Sum 41 (Courtesy Travis Shinn/Big Picture Media)

Iconic pop-punk rockers Sum 41 have announced they will bring their final headlining world tour to Las Vegas.

According to a news release, the GRAMMY-nominated band will bring the group’s “Tour of the Setting Sum” tour to Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 5.

Held at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, the 7:30 p.m. show will celebrate Sum 41’s upcoming release of their final album, Heaven :x: Hell.

According to the release, throughout the band’s “storied 27 year career, Sum 41 has firmly cemented their place in rock history with over 15 million records sold worldwide.”

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Jan. 19 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com.

