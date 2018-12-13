Music

Support to keep Las Vegas’ Route 91 festival remains strong

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 13, 2018 - 3:26 pm
 

The Route 91 Harvest festival might be returning to Las Vegas.

But how will it be received?

There are no easy answers to that question following news that the fest could return in 2019, at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds instead of the Las Vegas Village, where it originally took place.

Within the Las Vegas country music scene, support for Route 91 remains strong.

“I think that it being back here is great for the local country-western community because it was a cool event,” says Chris Lowden, founder of Stoney’s Rockin’ Country. “We’re Americans, and a lot of people have died for us to be able to live our lives the way we want to live. So I think it’s a good thing ultimately.”

Of course, there’s also concern about what Route 91’s reemergence might mean to those affected by the Oct. 1, 2017, mass shooting in which 58 festivalgoers were killed.

“My first reaction on this is to say ‘no’ out of respect for all of the victims lost and seriously hurt by the events,” says Bobby Kingston, who owns the north valley honky-tonk the SNS Saloon and fronts the Bobby Kingston Band. “However, sometimes as a community, we must band together and move forward to show our strength and resilience.”

Another question is whether the festival would bear the same name.

Sarah Summers, a Route 91 survivor along with her daughter, supports the return of the multiday country music festival.

“I think that that is extremely important,” she says, “because we can’t let one person take something away from such a big group of people that was so important.”

But she feels it should be called something different and have a new theme.

“There’s this piece of every one of us that feels an obligation to hold that memory of the 58,” Summers says. “I don’t know that I would want to return to the festival with that name. I hate to say that it’s stained. I really don’t want that to be the case.”

But if the festival is to carry on, Lowden says, so should its name.

“Why not call it Route 91?” he says. “You’re not going to kill my spirit. We’re going to move on, and we’re going to be better and stronger.”

Sue Ann Cornwell, 53, went to the last two Route 91 Harvest festivals. During the aftermath of the attack, the retired Clark County school bus driver and her sister, Billie Jo LaCount, took a dying Denise Burditus to the hospital in Cornwell’s blue 1994 Ford Ranger.

She said she would absolutely attend if the festival came back.

“It’s always been a good music weekend, and the price is reasonable,” she says. “We have to keep living and doing what we like; otherwise evil wins.”

Cornwell would like Route 91 to return to its original location, however.

“Part of me wants it back where it was, just to symbolize unity,” she says. “Because we did survive, and out of respect for those who didn’t, we need to walk on that property to honor them.”

Contact Jason Bracelin at jbracelin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0476. Follow @JasonBracelin on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Entertainment
Benny the Ice Skating Dog
Benny is a Las Vegas Labrador who was rescued by former pro skater Cheryl Del Sanyo, and trained to ice skate. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Nevada State Museum
The Nevada State Museum of Las Vegas, located at the Springs Preserve, covers all eras of the state, from prehistoric to today.
Throw a better dinner party
Cash appears at Baseball Winter Meetings
Lights FC mascot Cash plays the electronic drums at the EZ Inflatables’ booth on Tuesday at the Baseball Winter Meetings trade show at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.
5 albums to soundtrack your holiday gatherings in style
1. Various Artists, “Holidays Rule," with Rufus Wainwright, The Shins, Calexico and more. 2. Various Artists, “We Wish You a Metal Xmas and a Headbanging New Year," with Lemmy Kilmister, Alice Cooper, Chuck Billy and others. 3. Various Artists, “Christmas on Death Row," featuring Snoop Dogg and Nate Dogg to name but a few. 4. Bright Eyes, “A Christmas Album.” 5. Various Artists, "The Motown Christmas Album." (Jason Bracelin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Inside the kitchen at Springs Preserve
The staff of Divine Events do party preparation in the kitchen at Divine Cafe at Springs Preserve. With nine parties the following day, this is a particularly busy time for the crew. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
WinterFest
WinterFest in Henderson.
Miss Rodeo America Fashion Show
The 28 women contestants of Miss Rodeo America compete in a fashion show at the Tropicana on Dec. 7, 2018.
Tournament Of Kings Holiday Show
Wizards and warriors are ready for the holidays at Excalibur's Tournament of Kings Holiday Dinner Show.
Take a dive with the Silverton mermaids
A visit to the Silverton Casino Hotel is not complete without taking in the popular, and very unique, mermaid show.
Cowboys and western aficionados can buy virtually anything at Cowboy Christmas
Vegas Golden Knights Christmas Display
In the Las Vegas Valley, the chances of getting a white Christmas are slim. But this year, you can have a “Knight” Christmas. A Henderson resident has a Christmas lights display that is synchronized to the entrance music for the Golden Knights. GG Misa’s Knights light show is played every 30 minutes from 5 to 10 nightly. His light show consists of two songs: Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” and the entrance music, “Le Castle Vania,” from the movie “John Wick.” The display is located at 730 Bollons Island St. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Reivew-Journal)
Holiday Hooch At El Cortez is Just in Time For Repeal Day And Christmas
Holiday Hooch At El Cortez Is Just In Time For Repeal Day And Christmas. Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal
TV's LGBT superheroes
Green Valley Ranch's Winter's Village
The Mob Museum
Best Friend Menu Reveal Wednesday
Chef Roy Choi tells us what to expect from Wednesday’s Facebook Live Menu Reveal for his new Park MGM restaurant Best Friend. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Quick Chat With Criss Angel
James D. Gish and Susan Anton rehearse
Susan Anton will be special guest at James D. Gish’s holiday concerts Dec. 7 at Summerlin Library and Dec. 9 at Clark County Library. (John Przybys/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bellagio Winter Wonderland
"Majestic Holiday Magic" at the Bellagio Conservatory.
Underwater Santa At The Silverton
Santa takes a dive Sunday, December 2, at the Silverton Casino Hotel. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Cowabunga Bay Christmas Town
Las Vegas Natural History Museum
Las Vegas Natural History Museum, which opened in 1991, has exhibits of mechanical dinosaurs and taxidermied animals, along with live snakes, fish and sharks. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Magical Forest Lights
Cirque Du Soleil Performers Team Up For New Show "Kinekt"
Through dance, acrobatics and aerial arts, “Kinekt” tells a story all too familiar to modern families: how to maintain a human connection in the digital age. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ethel M Holiday Cactus Garden
The Pinball Hall of Fame in Las Vegas
The Pinball Hall of Fame was created by Tim Arnold and opened in 2006. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jump! The Ultimate Dog Show at Springs Preserve in Las Vegas
Trainer Lou “Mack” McCammon guides several rescue dogs through a series of tricks and jumps two shows a day weekends through December at the Springs Preserve in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Buddy V - Sep 21 Confidante
Famous Infinity Mirror Room is open in Las Vegas
Yayoi Kusama's "Aftermath of Obliteration of Infinity" mirror room is open at the Bellagio in Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More in Music
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Music Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like