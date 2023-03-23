Taylor Swift pop-up merchandise store at Allegiant Stadium

The Taylor Swift “Eras” tour has arrived in Las Vegas, and so has Swift’s merch truck.

Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour Friday, March 17, 2023, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour Friday, March 17, 2023, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

The Taylor Swift “Eras” tour has arrived in Las Vegas, and so has the Taylor Swift merchandise truck.

Early merch day for Swifties starts at 10 a.m. today at Allegiant Stadium.

According to a tweet from @TSTheErasTour, the Eras truck will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Lot B of the stadium.

It’s us, hi! the eras truck is at @AllegiantStadm!

Come today to get eras tour merch early today, 10AM-7PM at GATE B. 🫶🏼#TSTheErasTour #LasVegasTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/W2IvZrlxOl — Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (@TSTheErasTour) March 23, 2023

Parking is available in lots A, B, C and J, starting at 10 a.m. Parking is free and available on a first-come, first-served basis.