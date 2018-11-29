The 1975’s new album among new CDs released this week

The 1975, “A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships”
“Sincerity Is Scary,” The 1975 contend on their latest record, but it can’t be too frightening: These electronically enhanced British rockers still come with hearts Velcroed to sleeves.
Also in stores: Acid Mothers Temple &The Melting Paraiso U.F.O., “Reverse of Rebirth in Universe”; Bryan Ferry, “Bitter-Sweet”; Daniel Romano, “Finally Free”; Earl Sweatshirt, “Some Rap Songs”; Foxwarren, “Foxwarren”; Jeff Tweedy, “WARM”; Meek Mill, “Championships”; Alessia Cara, “The Pains of Growing.”