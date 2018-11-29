The 1975’s new album among new CDs released this week

“Sincerity Is Scary,” The 1975 contend on their latest record, but it can’t be too frightening: These electronically enhancedBritish rockers still come with hearts Velcroed to sleeves.

(Getty Images)

The 1975, “A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships”

Also in stores: Acid Mothers Temple &The Melting Paraiso U.F.O., “Reverse of Rebirth in Universe”; Bryan Ferry, “Bitter-Sweet”; Daniel Romano, “Finally Free”; Earl Sweatshirt, “Some Rap Songs”; Foxwarren, “Foxwarren”; Jeff Tweedy, “WARM”; Meek Mill, “Championships”; Alessia Cara, “The Pains of Growing.”