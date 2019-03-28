MANAGE ACTIVATE SIGN OUT
The All-Star Guitar Pull leads this week’s best bets in Las Vegas

The Bellagio showcases its spring display at the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens in Las Vegas, Monday, March 18, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman
Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 28, 2019 - 12:18 pm
 

MUSIC

95.5’s All-Star Guitar Pull

Once again the Guitar Pull pulls in the big names, with country favorites such as Dustin Lynch, Kip Moore, Lee Brice, Scotty McCreery and others performing acoustically and sharing stories from the stage at 8 p.m. April 4 at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Tickets are $31 to $325 with a portion of the proceeds benefiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Call 800-745-3000.

Jason Bracelin

Artist Dustin Lynch performs at the 2018 CMA Music Festival at Nissan Stadium on Saturday, June 9, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (Laura Roberts/Invision/AP)

ARTS & LEISURE

Bellagio Conservatory

Spring awakens with the House of the Rising Sun at the Bellagio Conservatory. Guests can take a cultural journey of Japan amid 65,000 fresh flowers, cherry blossoms and butterflies through June 15. The spring display features a 30-foot replica of the Osaka Castle, two 18-foot red-crowned Japanese cranes, a traditional tea house, 4-foot-tall suspended lanterns, and koi swimming in a pond. Free viewings are available 24 hours a day. For details, visit bellagio.com.

Madelon Hynes

The Bellagio showcases its spring display at the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens in Las Vegas, Monday, March 18, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

MOVIES

‘The Karate Kid’

Wax on, wax off, wax nostalgic. “The Karate Kid” is returning to theaters, fully restored in 4K from the original camera negative, ahead of its 35th anniversary. The box office hit earned Pat Morita, a longtime Las Vegan, his only Oscar nomination as the iconic Mr. Miyagi. “Karate Kid” stars Ralph Macchio and William Zabka, currently headlining the YouTube spinoff comedy series “Cobra Kai,” filmed a new introduction for the event. See it Sunday and Tuesday at Colonnade, Orleans, Red Rock, Sam’s Town, Santa Fe, South Point and Village Square.

Christopher Lawrence

Ralph Macchio and Pat Morita star in “The Karate Kid.” (Sony Pictures Entertainment)

FOOD & DRINK

Boulder City Beerfest

All those dam beer lovers out there will converge Saturday for the Boulder City Beerfest in Wilbur Square Park. More than 30 breweries will be showing off their craft beers, and eight food trucks and a variety of beer-centric specialty vendors will round out the fun. Advance tickets, at $45 for VIP (with entry at 1 p.m.) or $35 for general admission (3 p.m.) are available at Boulder Dam Brewery in Boulder City and Khoury’s Fine Wine & Spirits, 9915 S. Eastern Ave. Entry at the gate, if available, will be $45, or $60 for VIP.

Heidi Knapp Rinella

(Getty Images)

MUSIC

Paul Gurvitz

Having bought his first guitar for 12 pounds when he was 15 and scored a publishing contract a year later, British expat Paul Gurvitz is a true rock ’n’ roll lifer. He’s jammed with Cream drummer extraordinaire Ginger Baker, among many others, and is perhaps best known for his time with rockers Gun and their proto-metal hit “Race With the Devil.” All these years later, he’s still at it. See him at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Starbright Theater, 2215 Thomas Ryan Blvd. Tickets are $20; call 702-240-1301.

Jason Bracelin

Paul Gurvitz (Paul Gurvitz)

