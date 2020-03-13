The Chelsea clears schedule of shows through April
The next scheduled show at showroom at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is May 1.
The 3,000-capacity venue The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas has cleared its schedule of shows through April due to coronavirus concerns. Concerts currently resume with a May 1 performance by Duran Duran.
Affected performances:
— Bill Burr, March 21, postponed
— Brantley Gilbert, March 28, postponed
— 95.5 The Bull’s All-Star Guitar Pull, April 2, canceled (Boulevard Pool)
— Sech, April 4, postponed
— Letterkenny Live!, April 18, postponed