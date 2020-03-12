The Killers announce Las Vegas tour stop

The band has dropped a fresh single from their forthcoming sixth album and announced a new tour, which has a tour stop scheduled in Las Vegas.

Proceed with “Caution,” Killers fans, as the band has dropped a fresh single from their forthcoming sixth album and announced a new tour, which stops at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Aug. 28.

The band’s upcoming trek coincides with the release of their new record, due out on May 29. The album was produced by the band with Foxygen’s Shawn Everett and Jonathan Rado. Guests on the album include Lindsey Buckingham, kd lang, Weyes Blood, Adam Granduciel (War On Drugs), Blake Mills, and Lucius.

The Killers already have announced a UK leg of the tour, which sold over 350,000 tickets within hours.

Tickets for the Vegas date go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 20.

Former Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr opens the show.

