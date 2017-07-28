The Killers announce Las Vegas tour stop, album release date

The band’s first full-fledged outing since 2013 will stop at the MGM Grand Garden on Feb. 3.

Brandon Flowers of The Killers performs during the grand opening of the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, April 6, 2016. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

“The Man” is coming around to Vegas.

The Killers have announced a new tour, their first full-fledged outing since 2013, which stops at the MGM Grand Garden on Feb. 3.

The trek will be in support of their forthcoming fifth album, “Wonderful Wonderful,” due out Sept. 22.

To coincide with the announcement of the tour, the band also dropped a new song from the record, the hard-charging “Run for Cover,” as well as released the tracklist.

Tickets for the Vegas date go on sale Aug. 11.

For a limited time, each ticket purchase will come with a copy of “Wonderful Wonderful,” which was recorded locally and in Los Angeles.

On Monday, The Killers will play a special pop-up show in front of Caesars Palace, which will be broadcast on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” later in the evening. The band is scheduled to perform a six-song set beginning at 8 p.m. The concert is invite-only, but locals can watch for free at the Vortex at The Linq.

“Wonderful Wonderful” tracklist

1. “Wonderful Wonderful”

2. “The Man”

3. “Rut”

4. “Life to Come”

5. “Run for Cover”

6.”Tyson vs Douglas”

7. “Some Kind of Love”

8. “Out of My Mind”

9. “The Calling”

10. “Have All the Songs Been Written?”

Deluxe edition bonus tracks

11. “Money on Straight”

12. “The Man (Jacques Lu Cont Remix)”

13. “The Man (Duke Dumont Remix)”