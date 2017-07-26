ad-fullscreen
Music

The Killers to perform on Las Vegas Strip for ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

By Jason Bracelin Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 26, 2017 - 11:46 am
 

Two of Vegas’ biggest names are reuniting, as The Killers are set to perform on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Monday.

The band will play a six-song set scheduled to start at 8 p.m. outside Caesars Palace, with the concert being broadcast as part of Kimmel’s show.

The show is invite-only, but locals can watch for free at the Vortex at the entrance of The Linq.

Kimmel, whose family relocated to Vegas when he was a kid, graduated from Clark High School and attended UNLV for a year. He has shown The Killers plenty of love over the years, as the Vegas band has performed numerous times on his show.

The Killers are prepping the release of their new album “Wonderful Wonderful,” which was recorded in part at the studio at 11th Street Records downtown and is tentatively scheduled for a mid- to late-September release.

The band is also headlining Chicago’s Lollapalooza festival Aug. 4.

