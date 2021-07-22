The Rolling Stones headed back to Las Vegas

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers will play at Allegiant Stadium this fall.

The Rolling Stones will return to Vegas for the time since 2016 in November. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Rolling Stones will be the fourth music act to headline Allegiant Stadium. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) The Rolling Stones' frontman Mick Jagger performs at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 11, 2013. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Stones are rolling back into Vegas.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers will headline Allegiant Stadium on Nov. 6.

The concert continues a strong start for the new venue, which has already featured sold-out shows from EDM star Illenium and country singer Garth Brooks, who sold nearly 100,000 tickets combined earlier this month.

Rockers Guns N’ Roses will play the stadium next Friday.

This will be the Rolling Stones’ first Las Vegas show since they hit T-Mobile Arena in October 2016.

The concert will be a part of the band’s “No Filter Tour,” which restarts Sept. 26 at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

The outing launched in September 2017, and was initially set to conclude last year before the pandemic hit. It has grossed over $415 million thus far, drawing more than 2.2 million fans.

Tickets for the Vegas show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, July 30.

