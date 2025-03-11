70°F
The Weeknd adds 2nd Las Vegas show to his summer calendar

The Weeknd closes out the first night of the annual Life is Beautiful festival with a headlining set in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 11, 2025 - 12:39 pm
 

You could call it an extended weekend for The Weeknd.

The pop and R&B superstar announced a second Las Vegas date for his After Hours Til Dawn Stadium Tour at Allegiant Stadium.

The new show is set for July 4 and is addition to his previously announced concert July 5.

Special hotel and experience packages for the latest show are available now at theweeknd.vibee.com. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at ticketmaster.com.

The Weeknd is no stranger to Las Vegas. Last fall he was one of the headliners at the iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena. In 2022, he had one of the highest-grossing shows at Allegiant. And his 2018 performance at Life is Beautiful earned him a spot on Jason Bracelin’s list of 10 memorable acts from the festival’s first decade.

Contact Paul Pearson at ppearson@reviewjournal.com.

