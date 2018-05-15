The Weeknd leads Day 1 of Life is Beautiful lineup

Time to plan your weekend with The Weeknd.
Single day lineups have been announced for the Life is Beautiful music and arts fest, which takes over downtown Sept. 21 to 23.
Daily tickets start at $135 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday at lifeisbeautiful.com/tickets.
Here’s the breakdown:
Sept. 21
The Weeknd, Death Cab for Cutie, Justice, Chvrches, RL Grime, French Montana, Sylvan Esso, Daniel Caesar, The Neighbourhood, What So Not, Bazzi, Lane 8, DVBBS, The Presets, Robert, DeLong, Denzel Curry, Sir Sly, Ravyn Lenae, Elohim, Two Feet, Elderbrook, Hinds, Amy Shark, Wallows, Young Bombs, Mike Xavier
Sept. 22
Florence + The Machine, Travis Scott, Galantis, N.E.R.D, Miguel, St. Vincent, Foster the People, Cold War Kids, Alison Wonderland, Blood Orange, Wolfmother, Gramatik, Flight Facilities, Sabrina Claudio, The Drums, Tribal Seeds, AJR, Party Favor, Sam Feldt, Welshly Arms, Yungblud, Chet Porter, Knox Fortune, Morgan Saint, Brasstracks, Harry Hudson
Sept. 23
Arcade Fire, DJ Snake, Odesza, Tyler, The Creator, Bastille, Santigold, ASAP Ferg, GoldLink, Jungle, T-Pain, Cashmere Cat, First Aid Kit, Blackbear, Sofi Tukker, Lizzo, LAUV, 3LAU, Superorganism, Mt. Joy, lovelytheband, Fletcher, Mikky Ekko, Graves, Neil Frances, The Dirty Hooks, O Wildly