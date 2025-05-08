59°F
The Who bringing final US, Canada tour to Las Vegas

The Who perform at Wembley Stadium in Wembley, England as part of The Who's Moving On Tour in J ...
The Who perform at Wembley Stadium in Wembley, England as part of The Who's Moving On Tour in July 4, 2019. (Courtesy William Synder Trinifold via Axis)
May 8, 2025 - 5:48 am
May 8, 2025 - 5:48 am
 

The Who on Thursday announced that the group will bring its final tour of the United States and Canada to Las Vegas later this year.

The Who will conclude the tour in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, Sept. 28, the group announced in a news release.

Calling it “a truly grand finale of their illustrious six-decade career,” The Who said the band will perform hit songs from their entire catalog as part of the tour.

General on sale begins Friday, May 16 at 10 a.m. at axs.com.

