There’s plenty of jingle bell rockin’ in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 20, 2018 - 9:05 am
 

Where is Santa going to mosh this year? Find out with this roundup of choice holiday concerts:

“Merry Christmas Darling: A Carpenters Christmas,” Friday, Orleans Showroom

The Carpenters’ harmony-heavy versions of various Christmas classics are as much a seasonal staple as all those post-holiday party hangovers. Singer Michelle Berting Brett and her seven-piece Nashville band bring them to life onstage.

“Tony Orlando’s Christmas Show,” Friday and Saturday, South Point Showroom

Keep Christmas classy with this most polished and personable of septuagenarians.

“Clint Holmes: Holmes for the Holidays,” Friday and Saturday, Cabaret Jazz at The Smith Center

Jazz up your holidays with the smoother-than-thou vocal stylings of this longtime Las Vegas favorite.

Catfish John, Saturday, Brooklyn Bowl

Stuff those tie-dyed stockings with tickets to see this Grateful Dead tribute act headline a Yuletide bash with special guest Dan Fester.

“Drumline Live Holiday Spectacular,” Saturday, The Smith Center

Get enough pounding percussion to register on Richter scales when “Drumline Live” brings the marching band tradition of Historically Black Colleges to various Christmas standards.

Human Nature’s “Rockin’ Holiday Jukebox,” Friday and Saturday, Sands Showroom at The Venetian

This retro vocal group adds a little doo-wop swing to the season — along with some vintage, throwback cool.

“A (One Man) Christmas Carol,” Saturday, Historic L.A. DWP Building, Boulder City

Members of ace Vegas indie troupe Dusty Sunshine, performing here as the Mostly Dusty Carolers, team up with actor and performer Kellan Baker for this one-of-a-kind show worth the gas to Boulder City.

“Headbanger’s Holiday Bash,” Saturday, Count’s Vamp’d

Get heavy as Santa’s sleigh when delivering anvils to all the blacksmiths on his nice list when Vegas rockers Puppet and Outta the Black team up.

