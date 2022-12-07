55°F
Music

They earned how much? BTS’ Vegas shows among highest-grossing of 2022

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 6, 2022 - 4:20 pm
 
BTS fans, known as the “BTS Army” online, cross West Hacienda Avenue toward Alleg ...
BTS fans, known as the “BTS Army” online, cross West Hacienda Avenue toward Allegiant Stadium for the Korean boy band’s sold-out opening show on Friday, April 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Sisters Antonella Perales, left, and Angela Perales, who traveled from Miami for the BTS show, ...
Sisters Antonella Perales, left, and Angela Perales, who traveled from Miami for the BTS show, pose for a portrait in front of Allegiant Stadium on Friday, April 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. In addition to the Korean boy band's sold-out Las Vegas show, the Perales' attended the Los Angeles concert. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

They received “Permission to Dance,” and they did so all the way to the bank.

K-pop superstars BTS did some seriously big business at their four Las Vegas concerts at Allegiant Stadium on April 8-9 and 15-16.

How big?

According to Billboard magazine’s year-end Box Score results, it was the third highest-grossing concert stand of the past year, trailing only multi-night stints by British popsters Harry Styles and Ed Sheeran.

Here’s the thing, though, it took both those acts more shows to beat BTS at the box office.

Styles played a whopping 15 gigs at New York City’s Madison Square Garden to top the list, grossing $63,102,676 on an attendance of 276,852, while Sheeran performed five times at London’s Wembley Stadium, earning $37,232,300 on a draw of 420,269 fans.

BTS, meanwhile brought in $35,944,850 and 199,697 concertgoers to their ecstatically-received Vegas shows.

The group’s Vegas showing was even more lucrative than their four concerts at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Nov. 27-28 and Dec. 1-2, 2021, which raked in $33,316,345 and 213,751 fans and came in at number five on the list.

Contact Jason Bracelin at jbracelin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0476. Follow @jasonbracelin76 on Instagram.

