They earned how much? BTS’ Vegas shows among highest-grossing of 2022
K-pop superstars raked in over $35 million at Allegiant Stadium concerts.
They received “Permission to Dance,” and they did so all the way to the bank.
K-pop superstars BTS did some seriously big business at their four Las Vegas concerts at Allegiant Stadium on April 8-9 and 15-16.
How big?
According to Billboard magazine’s year-end Box Score results, it was the third highest-grossing concert stand of the past year, trailing only multi-night stints by British popsters Harry Styles and Ed Sheeran.
Here’s the thing, though, it took both those acts more shows to beat BTS at the box office.
Styles played a whopping 15 gigs at New York City’s Madison Square Garden to top the list, grossing $63,102,676 on an attendance of 276,852, while Sheeran performed five times at London’s Wembley Stadium, earning $37,232,300 on a draw of 420,269 fans.
BTS, meanwhile brought in $35,944,850 and 199,697 concertgoers to their ecstatically-received Vegas shows.
The group’s Vegas showing was even more lucrative than their four concerts at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Nov. 27-28 and Dec. 1-2, 2021, which raked in $33,316,345 and 213,751 fans and came in at number five on the list.
