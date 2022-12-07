They earned how much? BTS’ Vegas shows among highest-grossing of 2022

BTS fans, known as the “BTS Army” online, cross West Hacienda Avenue toward Allegiant Stadium for the Korean boy band’s sold-out opening show on Friday, April 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Sisters Antonella Perales, left, and Angela Perales, who traveled from Miami for the BTS show, pose for a portrait in front of Allegiant Stadium on Friday, April 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. In addition to the Korean boy band's sold-out Las Vegas show, the Perales' attended the Los Angeles concert. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

They received “Permission to Dance,” and they did so all the way to the bank.

K-pop superstars BTS did some seriously big business at their four Las Vegas concerts at Allegiant Stadium on April 8-9 and 15-16.

How big?

According to Billboard magazine’s year-end Box Score results, it was the third highest-grossing concert stand of the past year, trailing only multi-night stints by British popsters Harry Styles and Ed Sheeran.

Here’s the thing, though, it took both those acts more shows to beat BTS at the box office.

Styles played a whopping 15 gigs at New York City’s Madison Square Garden to top the list, grossing $63,102,676 on an attendance of 276,852, while Sheeran performed five times at London’s Wembley Stadium, earning $37,232,300 on a draw of 420,269 fans.

BTS, meanwhile brought in $35,944,850 and 199,697 concertgoers to their ecstatically-received Vegas shows.

The group’s Vegas showing was even more lucrative than their four concerts at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Nov. 27-28 and Dec. 1-2, 2021, which raked in $33,316,345 and 213,751 fans and came in at number five on the list.

Contact Jason Bracelin at jbracelin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0476. Follow @jasonbracelin76 on Instagram.