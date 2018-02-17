This week’s 5 best bets for concerts in Las Vegas

Prepare for a run on Faygo and face paint as the Juggalos descend upon downtown Las Vegas.

Joseph Bruce, aka Violent J, left, and Joseph Utsler, aka Shaggy 2 Dope, members of the Insane Clown Posse, address the media in Detroit in 2014. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Shaggy 2 Dope, a member of the rap group Insane Clown Posse, speaks to juggalos, as supporters of the group are known, in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington during a rally, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, to protest and demand that the FBI rescind its classification of the juggalos as "loosely organized hybrid gang." (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Dark Star Orchestra - Publicity Images - 2017 ~ 20th Anniversary - Susan Millman

Juggalo Weekend

Prepare for a run on Faygo and face paint as the Juggalos descend upon downtown. Horror-hop duo Insane Clown Posse’s fiercely dedicated fan base will decamp to Vegas for two days of madness, mayhem and songs questioning how magnets work. The party starts at 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Fremont Country Club. Tickets are $35 each day; $60 for a two-day pass; call 702-382-6601.

Cake

The “Motorcade of Generosity” pulls into Vegas this weekend as these inimitable alt-rockers return with their distinctive melange of hip-hop, mariachi, funk and — hey, why not? — a little Iranian folk music. See them at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Tickets start at $25; call 702-698-7000

Beth Hart

Sometimes bluesy, sometimes jazzy, always brassy and commanding, Beth Hart’s expansive songbook is alternately steely and seductive. On her latest record, “Black Coffee,” Hart collaborates with guitar ace Joe Bonamassa, a formidable pairing of powerhouses. See her at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. Tickets are $30 to $55; call 702-632-7600.

Dark Star Orchestra

Commemorate the recent passing of Grateful Dead lyricist John Perry Barlow with this celebrated tribute act. See Dark Star Orchestra at 7 p.m. Thursday at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq. Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 day of show; call 702-862-2695.

Alterbeast

Not satisfied by death metal’s de rigeur relentlessness, these dudes take things up yet another notch with dizzyingly dense and perilously fast jams that come at you as if fired from a cannon. See them at 5 p.m. Monday at The ChXrch. Tickets are $15; facebook.com/thechxrch/.