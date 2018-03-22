This week’s 5 best bets for concerts in Las Vegas

Scan a few pages of Ministry frontman Al Jourgensen’s auto-barf-ography, “Ministry: The Lost Gospels,” and you’ll wonder how the debauched-to-the-bone industrial rock forebear is still among the living.

Al Jourgensen of Ministry performs during the Rock On The Range festival at Columbus Crew Stadium on May 16, 2015, in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Ministry

Scan a few pages of Ministry frontman Al Jourgensen’s auto-barf-ography, “Ministry: The Lost Gospels,” and you’ll wonder how the debauched-to-the-bone industrial rock forebear is still among the living. Crank the band’s feral new record, “AmeriKKKant,” and it’ll be you who’s feeling lucky to be alive. See Ministry at 7 p.m. Saturday at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq. Tickets are $35 in advance, $40 at the door; call 702-862-2695.

Kid Rock

Honestly, it would have made sense had Kid Rock decided to run for office in his home state of Michigan: He’s the embodiment of a true-blooded populist, catering to his constituency like a baby-smooching candidate on the stump, giving his supporters what they want, be it rap-rock in the ’90s or country-leaning rock from the ’00s on. Hey, it’ll probably feel like a campaign rally when Kid Rock hits town at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Tickets are $79.50, $99.50 and $149.50; call 702-632-7777.

Schenker Fest

What distinguishes Michael Schenker Fest from your average, ho-hum Michael Schenker show? Trick question! The “Blonde Bomber” doesn’t do ho-hum, chief. Regardless, Schenker’s latest tour is a special one, as the heavy metal guitar great will be joined by three Michael Schenker Group vocalists (Gary Barden, Graham Bonnet, Robin McAuley). Call a “Doctor Doctor” to reattach your rocked-off face at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Tickets start at $37; call 702-632-7600.

Lil Xan

As lively on the mic as a stoned eggplant, 21-year-old Lil Xan is the latest mumble rap Soundcloud sensation who sounds like a muscle relaxer incarnate. See him at 7 p.m. Friday at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq. Tickets are $23 in advance, $25 at the door; call 702-862-2695.

Blue Oyster Cult

The band for whom cries of “more cowbell!” have never, ever applied, Blue Oyster Cult continues to set “Cities on Flame with Rock and Roll” 50 years in. See them at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Access Showroom at Aliante Casino. Tickets start at $35; call 702-692-7777.