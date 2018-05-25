This week’s 5 best bets for concerts in Las Vegas

FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, file photo, Pink performs "Wild Hearts Can't Be Broken" at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden in New York. Pink is on the cover of People magazine’s beauty issue, and she’s got some adorable company _ her young children. The issue hits newsstands nationwide Friday, April 20. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)

Pink

This pop powder keg is at her best when at her most opinionated, hence the success of “What About Us?,” the first single from Pink’s latest album, “Beautiful Trauma,” which takes social commentary to the dance floor en route to yet another chart topper. See her at 8 p.m. Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. Tickets are $47.45 to $302.50; call 702-692-1600.

Blink-182

“Take Off Your Pants and Jacket” and stay awhile, as these pop punk mainstays kick off their Vegas residency with a deep arsenal of singalongs. See them at 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at The Pearl at the Palms. Tickets start at $54; call 702-944-3200.

Rundgren’s Utopia

Rock-and-roll lifer Todd Rundgren fires up the “Disco Jets” and clears this ’70s prog rock troupe for take off once more. The “Freak Parade” marches into The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel at 7 p.m. Saturday. Tickets start at $49; call 702-693-5000.

The Glitch Mob

Contrary to its handle, this L.A. electronic music trio favors big, crowd-pleasing sounds resulting in an anthemic, arms-in-the-air thump. The Mob goes wild at 7 p.m. Sunday at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq. Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 day of show; call 702-862-2695.

The Devon Allman Project, Duane Betts

Call ’em the Allman Sons: Devon Allman, son of Gregg Allman, and Duane Betts, son of Allman Brothers guitarist Dickey Betts, team up to play songs from their individual repertoires as well a show-ending set of Allman Brothers favorites. Tickets are $25; call 702-862-2695.