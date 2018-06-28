This week’s 5 best bets for concerts in Las Vegas

Troy Sanders of the band Mastodon performs in concert during the Rock Allegiance Festival at BB&T Pavilion on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, in Camden, N.J. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)

Mastodon and Primus

Wynona’s big brown beaver meets a man who killed another man for killing his goat when Mastodon and Primus mine two different strains of prog: the metallic and the whimsical. See them at 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center. Tickets are $32.11; call 800-745-3000.

Black Milk

This soulful Detroit MC has been endorsed by collaborators such as RZA, Jack White, Danny Brown and plenty more. See if he earns your seal of approval at 9 p.m. Saturday at The Bunkhouse Saloon. Tickets are $15 in advance, $18 day of show; call 702-854-1414.

Dirty Heads

They don’t practice Santeria, they don’t got no crystal ball, but this Sublime-influenced sextet capably builds upon that band’s reggae-rock sound regardless. See them at 9 p.m. Friday at Mandalay Bay Beach. Tickets are $39.17; call 702-632-7777.

Otep

It’ll be ladies first — and second, and third, and … well, you get the gist — when this femme metal firebrand throws down. How to characterize the Otep songbook? Well, they have a live album titled “Sounds of Armageddon.” Yeah, pretty much. See them at 8 p.m. Thursday at the Hard Rock Hotel. Tickets start at $18; call 702-693-5000.

Mystic Roots Band

What do you get when you excavate these Mystic Roots? Coed pop reggae with touches of hip-hop and EDM. Come for the good vibes, stay for the fireworks show, at 9 p.m. Wednesday at Mandalay Bay Beach. Tickets are $18.35; call 702-632-7777.