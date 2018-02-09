This week’s 5 best bets for concerts in Las Vegas

Adam Smirnoff of Lettuce performs at the McDowell Mountain Music Festival, on Friday, March, 28, 2014 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Rick Scuteri/Invision/AP)

Lettuce

Rare is the band with the superhuman chops to tackle some of Miles Davis’ most superhuman compositions, but that’s what this ace funk troupe did on last year’s “Witches Stew,” a dazzling re-imagination of seven of the jazz titan’s works, recorded live. Davis may be gone, but his spirit lives here. Get possessed by a band possessed at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq. Tickets are $27 in advance, $32 day of show; call 702-862-2695.

Erykah Badu

There is only one Erykah Badu because that’s all the world could handle: The most live of soul live wires, Badu’s been scrambling the R&B rubric for 20 years now. Get baptized in “Baduism” at 8 p.m. Thursday at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq. Tickets are $62.50 to $119; call 702-862-2695.

Lights

What that crashing sound? It’s all the city’s comic book nerds fainting in unison when this Canadian electro-pop singer/comic book creator swoops into Vegas like a guitar-wielding Wonder Woman at 8 p.m. Friday at Vinyl at the Hard Rock Hotel. Tickets are $21; call 702-693-5000.

Judah & the Lion

“Folk Hop n’ Roll.” That’s the title of the latest record from these Nashville musical hybridists, which also succinctly encapsulates their sound. Nothing more needs to be said, really — except for maybe one thing: Who needs music writers? See Judah & the Lion at 6 p.m. Saturday at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. Tickets are $22; call 702-632-7600.

Stick Figure

Easily the biggest and best surprise guest star of Life is Beautiful 2017 was Cocoa the Tour Dog, Stick Figure main man Scott Woodruff’s stage-prowling pooch. Apparently, Australian shepherds dig bluesy, emotive reggae. See them at 7 p.m. Friday at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq. Tickets are $20 to $40; call 702-862-2695.