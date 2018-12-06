This week’s 5 best bets for music in Las Vegas

Skating Polly (Angel Ceballos)

Skating Polly

They’ve hit the road with the likes of Babes in Toyland and L7, telling tourmates for this coed power trio, whose rambunctious femme punk screeches and coos, roars and chimes in equal measure. See them at 8 p.m. Dec. 13 at Beauty Bar. Tickets are $12; call 702-598-3757.

6lack

Like musical codeine, this singer-rapper’s pulse-slowing repertoire sets a languid mood and stays there, his latest album, “East Atlanta Love Letter,” registering as a form of hip-hop hypnosis. See him at 8 p.m. Friday at The Pearl at the Palms. Tickets start at $36; call 702-944-3200.

Sammy Johnson

From New Zealand with a love of good vibrations, Sammy Johnson blurs the boundaries between reggae and R&B with a voice that warms the blood like well-aged whiskey. See him at 7 p.m. Saturday at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq. Tickets start at $23; call 702-862-2695.

Redd Kross

More influential than commercially successful, for whatever reason, these long-running L.A. alt-rockers have found favor with disciples such as Sonic Youth, the Melvins and Nirvana, if not the masses. See them at 9 p.m. Friday at Beauty Bar. Tickets are $12 in advance, $14 day of show; call 702-598-3757.

H.E.R.

Get “Carried Away” by this 21-year-old R&B chanteuse, whose finger-snapping slow jams double as the musical equivalent of slipping into a warm bath. See H.E.R. at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13 at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. Tickets start at $28; call 702-632-7600.